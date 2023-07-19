Hunt unveils limited edition wheelset for Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

Hunt has unveiled a limited edition run of its 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset to be ridden by Team COOP-Hitec Products at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, which begins this Sunday, July 23 in the town of Clermont-Ferrand.

The team's wheelsets each feature the names of the start and finish locations emblazoned across the rims in Hunt's signature graphic style.

At the end of the Tour, 10 of the wheelsets ridden by the team - and signed by the riders - will be made available to purchase, with the proceeds being donated back to the Team COOP-Hitec Products, to fund "racing opportunities for riders and the development of top cycling talent."

(Image credit: Hunt)

Karl Lima, Team Manager of Team COOP-Hitec Products said: "This year’s invitation to the Tour de France Femmes was a huge positive injection for the team. It confirms our progress in the last two seasons. [...] We are keen to show that the invitation/participation is not the goal, but a successful performance in the race is the main aim.

"The arrival of Hunt Wheels as a sponsor last year was our missing part in the puzzle, their dedication, service and quality have amazed us in our team. [...] The big change in results from 2021 to 2022 speaks volumes. We are extremely grateful to Hunt Wheels so far!"

(Image credit: Hunt)

Coming back to the wheels, the Team-Edition HUNT 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc come in at 44mm deep with an internal rim width of 20mm and a weight of 1,446g grams. That's shallower, narrower and heavier than Zipp's 454 NSW wheels, for comparison (which themselves are outmatched by Syncros' new Capital SL Aero wheels).

But then those wheel sets are multiple times the price of Hunt's quite modest $1,549 £1,249 MSRP for the 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc with CeramicSpeed bearings. The full specs of the wheelset can be found on Hunt's website here.