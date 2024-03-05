Look's new power meter pedals are 'accurate, light and simple to use'

Look has released two new sets of power meter pedals, the Keo Blade Power, and the off-road friendly X-Track Power.

At Cycling Weekly, video manager Sam Gupta has been logging his first rides with the road going version - but before we dive into his first impressions, here's the tech detail on the new launches.

Look's Keo Blade Power and X-Track Power: what's new?

Both pedals are offered with single or dual-sided power meter options. The dual pedals measure total power, cadence and left/right balance, designed to give the rider the data they need “for a more efficient pedal stroke”.

The single option uses a left-side power sensor, with the total power then estimated. Look says the measurements are accurate to +/- 1% “regardless of air temperature or altitude”, and uses “proven algorithms” to help achieve consistency.

“With the all-new X-Track Power and Keo Blade Power, our design team aimed to set the benchmark for accurate power measurement: the lightest pedals…easy to install, and simple to use. This is the smartest way to train and progress for performance-focused road, gravel, and XC riders,” says Alex Lavaud, Look’s Global Product Manager.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to manufacture the complete pedal at our factory in Nevers, France. We work with our local suppliers to limit the mileage of our components and ensure the highest possible production standards so we can offer riders pedals built to last”.

(Image credit: Look Cycle)

Look describes the setting up of the new power pedals as “plug-and-play” thanks to its proprietary auto-calibration algorithm. It says that installation requires a 15mm wrench only and should take 30 seconds. Stack height for both the Keo Blade and X-Track Power is “similar” to that of standard Look pedals, as is the 53mm Q-factor.

Connectivity is achieved with both Bluetooth and ANT+. Once connected, a dedicated app delivers extensive data breakdown including normalised power, intensity factor, power zones, training stress score, functional threshold power, pedalling smoothness, and torque effectiveness.

Riders can also check the battery status using the app. Look says the pedals have a 60-hour battery life, with a full-charge achievable in two hours using a USB-C. The dual pedals feature a magnetic connector that allows them to be charged simultaneously.

(Image credit: Look Cycle)

As the name states, the road-focussed Keo Blade Power uses Look’s patented Blade technology rather than the metal spring typically used to hold the cleat in place. Over the years it’s a design that’s allowed the various Keo models to be among the lightest pedals out there and the carbon-bodied Keo Blade Power have a claimed weight of just 260g a pair.

Look also says the tech “offers a highly aerodynamic design combined with a low profile to save every watt”. The large 705 mm² contact surface is said to help deliver “unmatched power transfer from the rider”, while the “updated centre of gravity” is designed to make clipping in easier.

Similarly, the SPD-compatible X-Track Power pedals are designed to be lightweight. With a pedal body made for recycled aluminium they have a claimed weight of 404g a pair. Combined with a contact surface measuring 540 mm² and Look says you have “the best power-to-weight ratio on the market”.

Durability was of paramount importance to both designs. Look has integrated the electronic components and the battery within the steel pedal axle to best protect them from water and mud. The X-Track pedals have a IPX7 rating, which means they can be submerged in water up to a meter deep for 30 minutes without damage. Look says it also developed a new lever shape for the Keo Blade Power to improve durability.

Given that pedals are prone to damage, both pedal bodies can be independently replaced from the axle if required. Look also offers an extended warranty and a graduated three-year crash replacement program for registered products.

Prices for the Keo Blade Power pedals are $679 / £599 for the single pedal and $999 / £899 for the dual.

The X-Track Power pedals retail at $759 / £674.99 for the single and $1099 / £999.99 for the dual.

Look Keo Blade Power (Dual) First Ride - CW Video Manager Sam Gupta

Video manager, Sam Gupta, has been out testing the new goods from Look - here's what he thought...

Charging

Before I fitted the pedals, I decided to get them fully charged up. Doing so was incredibly easy. The magnetic adapters mount to the threaded ends of the spindle and these adapters are where you then plug in the Y shaped USB-C charging cable enabling you to charge both pedals at the same time while only using one power outlet.

The adapters are translucent which allows light to pass through from the LEDs that sit within the pedal spindle so you can see when they are fully charged. However, the only downside here is that the LEDs are not the brightest so, you do have to create some shade and look closely to see what the lights are signalling to you.

Software Set Up

Next up, according to the card that comes with the pedals, the first thing to do is to download the Look app and get set up with an account. Downloading the app and installation was as easy as you’d expect. Once in, pairing the pedals was a breeze as was updating the software they were running.

It’s worth highlighting that when I went through this process, the pedals were not publicly available so I believe it was fair to expect a few last minute software updates prior to the full public release. Since the first software update, there have been a couple more, however, getting them installed hasn’t always been the easiest thing to do. I hit a few small niggles with the app which usually ended in me closing it, letting the pedals turn off and then going back to it the following day only for it to then work perfectly. So in this initial interaction, I’m going to give Look the benefit of the doubt and say that these gremlins are still being ironed out.

The ride

For my first ride I took these pedals out on my familiar 30km lunch time loop into the Surrey hills. There were only two things I decided to focus on for such an early test. Those being; how easy are the pedals to clip into and how easy are they to get out of? Before I share my two cents on those questions, I should preface my thoughts with the fact that for the past nine years, I have been using Look Keo Blade clipless pedals almost constantly, so I believe in that time, I have mastered the quirks of the Look platform.

It’s no secret that historically, Look pedals haven’t always been the easiest to get into since they don’t naturally return to the same position when you unclip from them. This is an area that Look wanted to improve upon with its recent release of the new Keo Blades. In my experience with the Keo Blade Powers, I still don’t think the French brand has cracked it. While I was still able to clip in with minimal effort, I felt like that was down to me having mastered the quirks of the Look platform which still seem to be present in these new pedals.

I’m so used to the characteristic ankle movement needed to get the pedals in the right position to enable me to clip in and I did notice that I still relied on that movement to get me going. The bearings are still not quite smooth enough to allow the pedals to hang vertically under their own weight unlike a Shimano pedal. However, I’ll be keeping an eye on how these pedals perform with more use as occasionally a small bedding in period can be needed to get the best out of some components.

I want to be clear though, because, with the right motion, these pedals are easy to get into but I’m acutely aware of my long standing muscle memory which I know is helping me out.

With regards to getting out, the motion is smooth and it’s easy to unclip. The carbon blades on the pedals I’m testing are said to provide 16nm of tension. I’m used to running 12nm, however the increase was not daunting and I did not feel like it was an extra challenge to get out - it just felt like a slightly firmer and more purposeful motion, which I quite liked.

The key feature of these pedals is their ability to give you power data, and I can confirm they do just that. I’m going to save my technical analysis of the power data for my full review as I feel it unfair to pass judgment on an aspect which I need to spend more time with.

Conclusion

Overall, at this very early stage, I initially really like what Look has created. Despite a few software based gremlins, the setup process was easy and pairing them with my head unit was also a breeze. I like Look’s approach to recharging and on the face of it, they do what they say they will. The key points which I’ll be scrutinising for my full review will be power data accuracy, software use experience and whether or not they do indeed bed in and become a little easier to get into for someone not familiar with the Look platform.