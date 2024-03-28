One for the style aficionados: Millie Skinner's Handsling A1R0 Evo

Brilliant blue, complete with 42mm wheels and tan walled tyres

Millie Skinner's Handsling A1R0evo
(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

 

The 2024 season marks an exciting milestone for the Alba Development Race Team as they make the move up to UCI continental level. With this ascent comes a notable partnership with the esteemed UK-based brand, Handsling, heralding a new era for the Scottish-based team. 

