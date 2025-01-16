New Basso Super Veloce is designed without 'constraints of catering firstly to professional racing'

Designed with usable geometry and high performance in mind, the Basso SV is certainly a looker, but is it a bike for the masses?

Basso SV bike is shown up against coloured background
(Image credit: Basso)
Jump to category:
Joe Baker
By
published

Today Basso has announced the release of its latest 'race bike', the Basso Super Veloce, or SV for short.

Why do we put 'race bike' in inverted comma's you might ask? Integral to the bike's design is an interesting fit philosophy that Basso hopes will make its latest speed machine more accessible to us mere mortals whilst remaining sharp in handling feel - but more on that later.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1