New MAAP capsule collection aims to 'connect cultures'
The Australian clothing brand teams up with two of L.A's creative players in the cycling and motorcycling worlds
MAAP and BlackHeart Bike Co have teamed up on a limited run of bikes and cycling clothing designed by Mikey Ojeda of Bleach Design Werks.
The capsule collection features a BlackHeart Allroad AL bike and MAAP bib shorts, jersey, long sleeve mesh t-shirt, sock and a bidon.
While the Aussie clothing brand will be familiar to most BlackHeart and Bleach Design Werks may be less so. Both are Los Angeles based, with deep roots in the SoCal cycling and motorcycling scene. While BlackHeart design road bikes, Bleach Design Werks create custom motorcycles, dirt bikes and related apparel.
So why the collaboration between the two-wheeled pursuits? According to MAAP they share many similarities, with both the respective cultures “maligned, rogue, seeking solitude and adventure, rebellious.”
Jarrad Smith, Co-founder and Co-CEO of MAAP expands further.
“I've always been deeply influenced by fashion and streetwear. This collaboration with Bleach Design Werks brings a fresh take to cycling through our shared passion for the sport and desire to embrace unique style from outside the sport. By teaming up together, we want to inspire a broader group of people to get on their bikes and ride.”
Ojeda too confirms that it’s a collaboration born from a shared passion.
“BlackHeart and MAAP do it because they genuinely love it, they love designing and they love making amazing products. And that's how I am,” he says. “We don't ever put anything out that we don't believe in. We don't ever put anything out that we don't love.”
The native Angeleno has opted for a striking palette. The MAAP collection comprises the Team Bib Evo in Camellia Rose, the Pro Air Jersey in Sweet Corn or Black, the Long Sleeve Mesh Tee in Sweet Corn and socks, also in Sweet Corn.
The BlackHeart X Bleach Allroad AL bike follows suit, with a stripped and polished 7005 aluminum frame that features hand painted logos paired with pink carbon forks. As you’d expect from the name, the Allroad is designed for a multitude of road surfaces and has clearance for up to 40mm tires.
For this limited run the Allroad AL is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS 2x groupset, Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist carbon wheels shod with 32mm Vittoria Vittoria Corsa Pro TLR tires, and a carbon Zipp cockpit with matching carbon seatpost.
Zach Lambert, BlackHeart, “The Allroad AL frame was chosen as it is the most approachable of our models, perfect for everyone from the person getting their first bike to an experienced rider looking for a classic design with modern versatility,” says Zach Lambert, founder of BlackHeart. “We greatly admire the work coming from Bleach and MAAP and are grateful for the opportunity to share this capsule with the world.”
The Bleach Design Werks x MAAP collection is available from MAAP now. The Bleach x BlackHeart Co Allroad AL bike, priced at $8,149, is ready to order from the BlackHeart website with an expected 4-6 week delivery time.
For more detail visit maap.cc and blackheartbikeco.com
