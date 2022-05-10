Raleigh unveils its new Centros with the promise of 130 miles on a single charge

Raleigh has launched its new Centros electric bike range. Built for adventures the updated Centros models benefit from a more powerful battery, a range extender and a module rail system.

Described by the British brand as its ‘do it all’ model, the Centros was launched in 2019 as Raleigh’s most advanced, best electric bike to date. To help it live up to its promise it came equipped with an impressive battery range, pannier racks and a focus on comfort. For 2022 the latest Centros hopes to build on this reputation through enhancements aimed at “adventure seekers” who are “looking to go that extra mile down the path less travelled.”

(Image credit: Raleigh)

Across all four models, the new Bosch Powertube battery is paired with its Performance Line Motor to deliver 625Wh of assistance compared to 500Wh on the older Centros. Raleigh believes the combination will ensure “riders get up any hill they encounter, no matter how much they’re carrying in the panniers” while also delivering up to 130 miles on a single charge. While this is an impressive claim, Raleigh are also providing the option of greater mileage still thanks to an aftermarket e-bike battery range extender.

The Centros uses a Purion Display, which features four different modes of assistance. The unit is mounted on the handlebars for ease-of-access, displaying all the vitals including speed, battery life and remaining range. Gearing comes courtesy of Shimano’s tried-and-tested Altus 9-speed system on the rear derailleur models and its Nexus 8 speed on those with rear hub gears. The Japanese heavyweight also provides the braking, with each new Centros model equipped with its MT200 hydraulic disc brakes.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The bike’s original DNA has seemingly been imbued with greater practicality to enable the rider to explore further. Raleigh says the Modular Rail System, which is situated in both the top and down tubes of the frame, allows users to “to easily switch between a wealth of accessories like the range extender, as well as Fidlock magnetic bottle, bike packing bags, and locks.”

Bikepacking credentials appear to be heightened by the switch from 700c wheels on the previous models to the smaller 650b size on the new Centros. Allowing for a larger volume tyre, a 55c Schwalbe Marathon Almotion, this move should add greater comfort and control on off-road trails and over longer distances. There’s also a suspension seatpost for when the going gets particularly bumpy.

But while Raleigh seems keen to talk up the Centros’ adventurous side, there are a number of features that also appear to make it well-suited for a daily commute. As well as the claimed improved mileage which should see users able to ride to work from further afield it also comes equipped with SKS mudguards, a Racktime rear pannier, an integrated rear bike light, a built-in rear wheel lock and a kickstand. All come as standard and all should make any commuter’s life a little easier.

(Image credit: Raleigh)

The new Centros is available in a greater range of sizes than before, including an extra small 40cm step-thru frame. Available colourways are Ocean Blue, Mint/Champagne, Khaki and Silver/Mint.

UK pricing starts at £2,999 for the Centros Crossbar Derailleur and the Centros Lowstep Derailleur, while the Centros Crossbar and Lowstep Hub models are priced at £3,099.

For more details visit raleigh.co.uk