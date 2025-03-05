The Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey has been around forever, but remains an essential piece of cycling apparel – and it's even better with £45 off right now

Spring riding can still be a chilly affair, so a long-sleeved cycling jersey is a great option for keeping you warm on chilly, changeable days or as part of a layering system

Male rider wearing the Rapha Classic Long Sleeved jersey with mountain back drop
The Rapha Classic Long Sleeved is a great option for spring mornings
(Image credit: Rapha)
Paul Brett
By
published

Long days of summer riding are just around the corner, but for now, my short-sleeve jerseys are still resigned to the wardrobe. The spring mornings are chilly and I'm still turning to one of my favourites in riding apparel – the midweight long-sleeve cycling jersey.

Having one of these versatile pieces in your riding kit is a must, and they can be worn on their own or as part of a multi-layering system, working well as a mid layer, underneath an insulated jacket and overtop of a base layer.

Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey
Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey: was £150 now £105 at Rapha

Save 30% on the Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey. It's made with Rapha's Performance Merino 190 blend designed for all-round road riding in cooler conditions – so perfect for chilly spring mornings. There's plenty of storage with three rear pockets and a zipped compartment for keeping ride essentials secure. Available in three colour choices at the discounted price – Blue, Light Blue or the on trend Dark Khaki. Sized from XS-XXL.

Read our full Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey Review.

View Deal

