The Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey has been around forever, but remains an essential piece of cycling apparel – and it's even better with £45 off right now
Spring riding can still be a chilly affair, so a long-sleeved cycling jersey is a great option for keeping you warm on chilly, changeable days or as part of a layering system
Long days of summer riding are just around the corner, but for now, my short-sleeve jerseys are still resigned to the wardrobe. The spring mornings are chilly and I'm still turning to one of my favourites in riding apparel – the midweight long-sleeve cycling jersey.
Having one of these versatile pieces in your riding kit is a must, and they can be worn on their own or as part of a multi-layering system, working well as a mid layer, underneath an insulated jacket and overtop of a base layer.
The best cycling apparel brands all offer various options that are suitable for most seasons, making them a prudent investment. Right now at Rapha, you can grab the Classic Long Sleeve Jersey for just £105 – that's £45 off its list price – making it, in my opinion, a great buy.
Save 30% on the Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey. It's made with Rapha's Performance Merino 190 blend designed for all-round road riding in cooler conditions – so perfect for chilly spring mornings. There's plenty of storage with three rear pockets and a zipped compartment for keeping ride essentials secure. Available in three colour choices at the discounted price – Blue, Light Blue or the on trend Dark Khaki. Sized from XS-XXL.
Read our full Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey Review.
The Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey has 'classic' in the name for good reason – it's one of Rapha's original products and has remained one of the UK cycling brand's most popular products. We first reviewed it back in 2021 and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 stars, with tester Simon Smythe saying: "This has quickly become one of my favourite items of cycling clothing and I anticipate it will get a lot of use. It can be worn whenever you’d wear a short-sleeved jersey with arm warmers, perfect for these breezy, changeable days or for mornings and evenings when the temperature is a bit lower."
Whether this jersey is up your street or not, you may be interested in checking out the Rapha Archive Sale, which has up to 50% off a selection of cycling clothing and accessories.
