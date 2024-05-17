SRAM Red specific bars, Zipp specific Goodyear tires plus a Rene Herse bar bag and MAAP Alt_Road clothing

It’s been a big week for SRAM.

The Chicago-based component manufacturer launched its new-look Red AXS groupset to quite the fanfare. But also being the home of Zipp, it parlayed its headline release with a handlebar designed to work in conjunction with the updated Red shifters.

And it didn’t stop there. Clearly the idea of designing specific products to work in conjunction with other specific products is something SRAM is hot on. It's teamed up with rubber specialists Goodyear to create a road tire just for its Zipp 353 NWS and 303 series wheels. We give both the once-over.

Elsewhere we take a look at Rene Herse’s made-in-Japan bar bags, and MAAP’s updated Alt-Road line - both of which should serve the off-road adventurer well.

Zipp builds handlebar around SRAM Red

(Image credit: Zipp)

While SRAM’s launch of its updated Red AXS groupset took centre stage this week, the US brand also released a couple of other new products - including the SL 80 Race handlebars, from sister brand Zipp.

Created as a race bar for the road, Zipp says they are “explicitly designed for use with the Red AXS groupset”. How so? Apparently it’s all in the marriage between the shape of the bar and the shifters, which Zipp describes as a ‘smooth blend’. The result, it says, is that the hands have an easy reach to the levers alongside a comfortable position when in the drops. Given that all of SRAM’s groupset levers now share a commonality, the SL 80s should work just as seamlessly with the latest Force, Rival and Apex AXS shifters.

(Image credit: Zipp)

Visually, the bars have a wing shape that’s designed to improve aerodynamics, while also providing greater comfort when riding on the tops. The bars come with a heat-shrink grip that can be applied to avoid the issue caused when unwrapped carbon meets sweaty palms. There are also designated spots for SRAM blips, both on the underside of the tops and the drops.

As for the dimensions, the bars feature an 80mm reach and a 125mm drop, which has a 5 degree flare. They’re available in widths ranging from 36cm to 44cm, with a claimed weight of 250g for the 42cm size. Retail price is $/£340.

Goodyear create Zipp-specific tires

(Image credit: Goodyear)

Another product launched alongside SRAM Red AXS, Goodyear VectorR tires are optimised around Zipp’s 353 NSW wheelset and its 303 family of wheels. This makes them the first to be designed specifically for the brand’s 25mm hookless, tubeless rims. To achieve this, Zipp says it worked with the Goodyear designers to ensure that the tire casing “plies in the right place” as well as having the tire measure ‘true to size’ on the wide rims.

(Image credit: Goodyear)

The VectorR Z30 NSW is a 700x30mm tire designed for the Zipp 353 NSW. It features a 150 TPI casing that’s designed to be supple but also uses Goodyear’s R:Shield breaker for puncture protection. The textured tread pattern is aimed at providing grip in a variety of conditions while the Dynamic:UHP compound is said to lower rolling resistance. Claimed weight for the tire is 280g.

While the VectorR Z30 and Z35 SW tires share many of the same attributes, they have been developed “with volume and durability in mind”. Presumably this is to best match the usage of the 303 family of wheels, such as the 303 S, which is less race-orientated than the 353. Here the claimed weights rise to 325g for the 30mm and 365g for the 35mm version. As for prices, all of the tires retail at $/£90.

MAAP expands its Alt_Road collection

(Image credit: MAAP)

Clothing designed specifically for gravel riding and bikepacking is now an established - but still growing - cycling apparel category. Aussie kit maker MAAP was pretty early to the party and has now expanded its Alt_Road collection.

Of the new products just released there are a couple that catch the eye - the Overshort and Cargo Bib Liner. Designed to work in conjunction with each other, they've been created to give you the comfort and carry capacity of cargo bibs but with the more relaxed aesthetics of trail shorts. The liner features a triple pocket system on the rear, with two large zip pockets layered beneath a single open-topped pocket.

(Image credit: MAAP)

There’s also a new wind jacket and vest, both designed to be light and easily stowable. They feature a two-way zip that I’ve used on other products and find to be a pretty handy addition. Topping off the fresh additions to the line is a zip tee. In essence, this looks like one of the range’s existing ‘tech tees’ but has the added functionality of a zipper plus a bonded rear pocket with a zip closure. The complete Alt_Road line is available now.

Affordable bar bags from Rene Herse

(Image credit: Rene Herse Cycles)

The humble bar bag has been enjoying something of a resurgence. While it’s virtually omnipresent on most gravel bikes I see out in the wild, I’ve also noticed a fair few attached to road bikes. And it’s no surprise. They offer you more space than most saddlebags and prevent you from having to overstuff your rear jersey pockets.

The roll bag from US brand Rene Herse looks to be a fine example in the minimalist mold. Available in three sizes, it’s a straightforward affair that’s well-suited to riders who don’t want to attach a more complex bikepacking-style bag to their bars. Made in Japan from Ecopak, a 100% recycled fabric, it’s designed to be light, waterproof and durable. The waterproof zipper features a pull tab and there’s reflective trim too.

(Image credit: Ren Herse)

The small, 1-litre bag is said to have enough room for a couple of tubes, a mini-pump and extras, such as a wallet and keys. Its claimed weight is just 60g and costs $62.

Next up, is the medium bag. It has a 1.7-litre capacity that’s designed to hold all of the above plus a rain cape and some energy bars or gels. It also comes with a stiffener that allows the bag to hold its shape when only partially filled. It weighs a claimed 85g, with the stiffener adding an additional 38g. The retail price is $72.

The large bag holds 3.7 litres and is designed for all-day adventures - think all your ride essentials plus some extra room for a camera and additional clothing. It also benefits from a separate side compartment. It weighs a claimed 157g, with the stiffener again adding a little more to this total if used. The price tag is $98.