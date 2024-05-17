SRAM Red specific bars, Zipp specific Goodyear tires plus a Rene Herse bar bag and MAAP Alt_Road clothing

Zipp's SL 80 Race handlebars are created to work seamlessly with the new Red shifters while Goodyear's VectorR tires are designed around Zipp's 353 NSW and 303 rims

(L to R) Zipp SL 80 Race bars, MAAP Alt_Road clothing, Goodyear VectorR tires, Rene Herse bar roll bag
(Image credit: Zipp / MAAP / Goodyear / Rene Herse)
Jump to category:
By
published

It’s been a big week for SRAM. 

The Chicago-based component manufacturer launched its new-look Red AXS groupset to quite the fanfare. But also being the home of Zipp, it parlayed its headline release with a handlebar designed to work in conjunction with the updated Red shifters. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

Latest