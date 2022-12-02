The 50% discount on Tacx Neo 2 Smart Trainer is now over, so here's the next best deal this Christmas

When Wiggle dropped a 50% off price tag on the Tacx Neo 2 during the Black Friday sales, we knew it wouldn't hand around for long.

While the half price offer got snapped up pretty swiftly, we've just found the next best offer this Christmas with a 23% saving to be had at Leisure Lakes, taking the price down from £1,099.99 to £849, saving you over £200.

The Tacx Neo 2 has been hot property this weekend (Image credit: Future)

The key to finding this deal however is looking at the small print, and in order to get this offer, you need to ensure you've selected the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer, rather than the Tacx Neo 2T – with the latter being the smart trainer that most people are most familiar with, and doesn't have anywhere near as good as savings to be had.

Interestingly, we couldn't find the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer anywhere in the US, so you're clearly on to just the Tacx Neo 2T when it comes to looking for deals.

(opens in new tab) Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer: was £1,199.99 , now £849.99 at Leisure Lakes (opens in new tab) A truly massive reduction – but is it actually too good to be true? Read on for the details, but our take is that for the sake of a magnet upgrade, unless you are a particularly heavy rider who really loves hills, the best buy would be to snap this up while it lasts.



Just scrolling through the specs won't tell you much: both trainers have a 2,200w max resistance, a 25% max incline, power accuracy of ±1% and can power themselves without needing to be plugged in. Both are compatible with thru axles and will mimic surfaces such as gravel.

So what are the differences and is the discount worth taking advantage of?

Well, a big more digging confirmed that the relationship between the Tacx Neo 2T and the Neo 2 is that the former has an upgraded magnet design which allows for more torque at low speeds. The max gradient is the same between both of them, but heavier and more powerful riders might experience a momentary slip on the steepest climbs. Also the Neo 2 wasn't compatible with thru axles.

So where does the Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition fit in? This is essentially a Tacx Neo 2 that has had its axles upgraded so it can take thru axles – a sort of hybrid.

We haven't ridden the two trainers side-by-side, but from the sound of it, unless you are a particularly heavy rider with an insatiable appetite for climbs, then this is a worthy option to go for.

(opens in new tab) Tacx Neo 2T Smart Turbo Trainer: was £1,199 now £1,079 with free gift at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) This is the cheapest by about £20 across retailers, and there's currently a free gift of a Vel Turbo Trainer bundle, which includes a floor mat sweat guard that normally retails at £55. USA best deal: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Mike's Bikes (opens in new tab)

If you are looking for an option that's a little easier on the wallet, then don't over look this great 30% saving on the Tacx Flux 2, which is £10 cheaper than the best deal we could find for the model below it!

Sadly we can only find that reverse price tag in the UK, but there's still a decent 20% offer to be taken advantage of.

(opens in new tab) Tacx Flux 2 Direct Drive Smart Trainer: was £699.99 , now £489.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab) Very similar in form to the entry-level Flux S, the Flux 2 packs some upgraded internals. The max power is 2,000w vs 1,500w, the max slope is 16% vs 10% and the accuracy is ±2.5% vs ±3%. Typically we'd recommend saving some money and going with the Flux S – but when the higher spec model is discounted cheaper, there's really no reason to chose anything else. USA best deal: was $899.00 , now $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The while rummaging around the internet, we also spotted the entry level Tacx Flux S trainer for almost £100 cheaper than the RRP - and it also comes with the same free Vel Turbo Trainer Bundle gift as the more expensive Tacx Neo 2T gets, which retails at £55. While it's a good offer, it's still £10 more than the next model up, so you've got to really want that bundle to make it worth while.

That said, in the US there's still $120 price difference between them.