Tech of the week: an affordable smart bike from Decathlon, a super-chunky Garmin watch, wavy carbon wheels, a carbon fork for the adventurous and pink tyres for dashing Brompton owners

A round-up of this week's new, cool tech from Decathlon, Garmin, VeloElite, No. 6 Composites and Goodyear

Decathlon Training Bike 900 in use
(Image credit: Decathlon)
The new year can be a transformative moment for cyclists. It's a time for reflection and for looking forward. You can choose to set goals or make plans, press reset or opt to repeat. However last year panned out, we can all make a toast to starting over once again.

For many, getting fitter will be the primary aim. Aligning this with the winter weather always seems a tad cruel, making committing to a bout of indoor training likely the lesser of two evils. With this in mind, we have an affordable smart bike from Decathlon on show, as well as two new products from Garmin - a smartwatch and a heart rate monitor. Both of these can be worn outdoors of course if you prefer the open roads to the garden shed.

