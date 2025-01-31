Tech of the week: Analyse every watt with Body Rocket's new power meter, step back to the 80s with Smith Ultralites and State launches super accessible updated All Road

World's most accurate power meter by Body Rocket makes sure no watts are left unread, Smith gets all nostalgic with new Ultralites and State gives you a good reason to try gravel. Meanwhile, Hunt's gravel wheels win a design award.

Body Rocket power meter
(Image credit: Body Rocket)
Jump to category:
By
published

The performance-driven among you will have your interest piqued by Body Rocket’s new power meter. You may have already heard of the brand — responsible for the world’s first bike-mounted drag measurement system — and now it has released a power meter that is claimed to be the world’s most accurate. Body Rocket is probably right in staking this claim, as the power pedals read wattage outputs to within 0.1% of true numbers.

If you’re already thinking about sunnier days, then snap up a pair of Smith’s retro ski goggle-inspired Ultralites. As a sunglasses model originally from the 80s, their style harks back to this time, but the performance features meet modern day demands.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1