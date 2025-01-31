Tech of the week: Analyse every watt with Body Rocket's new power meter, step back to the 80s with Smith Ultralites and State launches super accessible updated All Road

The performance-driven among you will have your interest piqued by Body Rocket’s new power meter. You may have already heard of the brand — responsible for the world’s first bike-mounted drag measurement system — and now it has released a power meter that is claimed to be the world’s most accurate. Body Rocket is probably right in staking this claim, as the power pedals read wattage outputs to within 0.1% of true numbers.

If you’re already thinking about sunnier days, then snap up a pair of Smith’s retro ski goggle-inspired Ultralites. As a sunglasses model originally from the 80s, their style harks back to this time, but the performance features meet modern day demands.

State has given its 4130 All Road steel gravel bike a revamp. It’s sold as an entry-level model packed with everything you need to get rolling off-road. And for what you get (think 12-speed groupset, wide-rimmed wheels plus UDH and dropper post compatibility), the price is pretty impressive.

Hunt’s 40 carbon gravel race wheels have been awarded the prestigious Design & Innovation Award 2025. Their pairing of performance with innovative sustainable design makes them a win for the rider and a win for the environment.

Body Rocket's power pedals claim to be the world's most accurate

Body Rocket develops the world's most accurate power meter (Image credit: JustJames Media)

From the tech start-up behind the world’s first bike-mounted direct force drag measurement system (like a wind tunnel attached to your bike) comes a cycling power meter that the company says is the world’s most accurate. In building the Body Rocket aero measurement system, engineers at the company ended up being able to read power measurements at an accuracy of +/- 0.1%. Putting this into perspective, that’s at least 10x the accuracy of most systems — the majority quoting tolerances around 1-2%.

Power measurements are taken from each pedal, and transmitted to ANT+ compatible units or the Body Rocket app. The pedals are rechargeable, and only currently compatible with SPD-SL cleats, so if you’re currently using another brand, you’ll have to change systems.

There’s little question that these power pedals are incredibly accurate, the question is do we really need this level of accuracy? Retailing at £1,500, they’re not cheap, particularly compared to most other brands. It could also be argued that consistency of readings is more important than accuracy, especially as the difference between 1% and 0.1% will come down to only a few watts.

If you decide this power meter is worth the investment, then the pedals can be purchased on their own, or you can buy the entire Body Rocket system for £2,950, which includes the pedals.

Smith celebrates 60 years with re-launch of its retro Ultralites

Bathing in some retro style with Smith Ultralites

(Image credit: Smith)

Grabbing a pair of sunnies may not be the first thing you think of when you look out of the window right now, but to celebrate 60 years, Smith is stepping back in time and to sunnier climes with its latest release.

The Ultralites — a 1987 model originally inspired by retro ski goggles (which is where it all started) — have been given a makeover that blends nostalgic style with everything you want from a set of modern performance shades.

The wraparound, oversized fit will make sure you’re well protected, while ventilation holes stop you from steaming up when you slow down. Evolve™ bio-based material keeps the frame light and ChromaPop™ lens technology does exactly what it says: makes colours pop, while reducing glare and smudging. The glasses have grippy nose pads so will stay put when worn, and when they’re not on your face you can use the included strap (also inspired by ski goggles) to keep them secure around your neck.

Whichever of the five frame and lens colour combos you choose, chances are you’re going to look smooth, whether out on the bike or in the cafe post-ride.

State’s 4130 All Road is now even more versatile

State's All Road has been updated for even more versatility (Image credit: State)

State is all about fun, and a passion for life on two wheels, however, that may look. Their 4130 All Road model, first released in 2019, embodies this vibe, and is a value bike that’s made for anyone looking to explore off-road or just tempted to find out what all the fuss is with gravel riding. The frame and fork are steel, which is known for its dependability and ruggedness, but it also does a great job of soaking up all the bumps.

The bike has had an overhaul for 2025. What you now get is UDH compatibility (no more hunting around for the mech hanger unique to your frame if yours gets broken or bent) and dropper post compatibility. Both can be real game-changers. Plentiful mounting points are handy for those big rides or if you fancy a bit of bikepacking. The built bike stock wheels now have wider rims for wider tyres, whether you choose 650bs or 700cs, and 12-speed drivetrains are now standard.

You can choose from drop or flat bars and there’s plenty of choice when it comes to components, including suspension and fork upgrades. We think this bike, starting at $999.99, represents good value as an easily upgradable starting point for some mixed-terrain adventures.

Award-winning Hunt 40 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset

Roll on Hunt's 40 Carbon Gravel Race Wheelset, manufactured in a more sustainable way (Image credit: Hunt)

No new tech for this one per se, but Hunt’s 40 Carbon gravel race wheels have won an award. Not just any award either, but the highly respected Design & Innovation Award 2025.

Hunt developed this wheelset to provide a true balance of speed and stability. The rim is able to accept wide, high-volume tyres while boasting a 40mm deep profile that’s aerodynamically optimised.

What’s extra special here, though, is that Hunt believes in a more sustainable future, which is apparent through its company-wide sustainability mission. These wheels incorporate H_Cyclo: the brand’s step towards making carbon wheels more responsible with a lower environmental impact. This technology uses a recyclable thermoset resin, which, at the end of the wheel’s life, can be broken down, resulting in the separation of resin and carbon fibres, so both can be reused. There’s no compromise to wheel strength or structural integrity.