After the turbulence of 2024 - can the bike industry survive another wet winter?

The mantra ‘Survive to 2025’ was bandied about last year - but could wet weather spell more trouble ahead for cycling?

Over the last 12 months, the bike industry - or, what remains of it, as there were high-profile casualties - has navigated a perfect storm.

One of the biggest factors in the industry turbulence of 2024 was the massive oversupply of midmarket bikes in the retail supply chain, caused by overstocking in response to a sharp and unsustainable increase in demand over the Covid pandemic. Not only did this mean bike shops had to slash their prices to try and shift stock, but, those shops weren’t buying more stock from the distributors, which is why so many went pop last year as well.

undercover mechanic
Undercover Mechanic

Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his thoughts on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

