The new 2023 Giant Revolt X gravel bike revealed and it's got suspension

Giant can now breath a sigh of relief as it formally launches the new Revolt X range of gravel bikes. The bike was leaked ahead of time before being quickly deleted from the offending websites.

As one of the founders of the best gravel bike and all terrain movement, this latest iteration sees the entire collection gain short-travel front suspension and a 'flip chip' which allows the rider to lengthen the Revolt X wheel base for increased stability and extra rear wheel tyre clearance.

Giant say that the all-new Revolt X range is aimed at "the more adventurous end of gravel spectrum" and consists of two series, the Revolt X Advanced Pro constructed from lightweight carbon composite, and the Revolt X, made from ALUXX Aluminium, both featuring 'suspension-optimised' geometry.

Comparing the 2021 Giant Revolt Advanced 1 (left) to the all new 2023 Giant Revolt Advanced 1 (right) (Image credit: Giant )

This total make over of the Revolt comes just over a year since the range was last overhauled, and saw the introduction the flip chip and the Giant Revolt Advance Pro and Revolt Advance gravel bikes (opens in new tab) gain more aggressive geometry than previous iterations.

This time the complete collection has been reworked and now all feature frame geometry that delivers a long reach, has a slightly lower bottom bracket, and is, according to the brand, both lighter and more agile.

Giant say that the total overhaul of the bikes delivers smooth control, tuned compliance and helps increase the bike's adaptability to the terrain.

Comparing numbers directly with the new Giant Revolt X range and existing Giant Revolt reveals the Revolt X's new direction with totally reworked frameset geometry.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The new 2023 Giant Revolt X Advanced Pro Vs 2022 Revolt Advanced Pro 0 (size medium) Row 0 - Cell 0 2022 Revolt Advanced Pro 0 2023 Giant Revolt X Advanced Pro Seat tube length 470 470 Seat tube angle (degrees)* 73.5 73.5 | 73.4 Top tube length 560 560 Head tube length 150 115 Head tube angle (degrees)* 71.5 71.5 | 71.4 Fork rake 50 45 Trail * 68 | 72 73.5 | 76.8 Wheelbase* 1026 | 1036 1026 | 1036 Chainstay length* 425 | 435 425 |435 Bottom bracket drop * 80 |81 68 | 69 Stack 586 576 Reach 387 560 * flip chip Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Millimetres Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2

The obvious stand out number is the shorter reach, with the latest range losing nearly 30mm of length.

Shaving 35mm off the head tube has contributed to a stack height reduction too, and has also made a marked increase in the rake and trail, with a 5mm reduction in the former and the same increase in the latter.

One could argue that this geometry change would create a slightly slower front end. But in practice the new Giant Revolt X should have more stability than previous iterations, and with more aggressive geometry elsewhere, specifically the head tube, you can start to see how Giant plans on delivering it's 'perfect blend of agility and control'.

The lower seatstay junction and thinner tubing profiles is something that we're seeing throughout the brand's collection, with the slimming down of the latest Giant Propel and sister brand Liv EnviLiv's newest model, both of which are aero bikes. Giant must be pretty confident that it has it's numbers spot on when it comes to compliance versus stiffness in its designs and construction methods.

All new Giant Revolt X framesets now come with the flip chip (Image credit: Giant )

The other big change on the all-new Giant Revolt X framesets is that they now come with both the flip chip, 40mm short travel forks and a dropper seatpost, offering 75 or 100mm of drop depending on frame size, while also delivering 25mm of vertical compliance.

If dropper posts aren't your thing, Giant are quick to point out that it's proprietary D-Fuse seatpost will work and offer more compliance still. Failing that you could just use a 30.9mm round post of your choosing.

Depending on your riding style, or anthropometric measurements, being able to lengthen, or shorten the bike's geometry, should, according to the brand, allow you to totally tune the bike to become adaptable to most terrain.

As well as giving you a longer wheel base flipping the chip one way enable riders to run impressively wide 53mm tyres at the rear. Choosing to shorten the wheelbase will make the bike more nimble and agile.

Both Revolt X series come with the Contact SL XR D-Fuse handlebar, which features 16 degrees of flare. Giant state that this 'suspension-inspired' handle bar will minimise hand and arm fatigue by absorbing shocks and vibrations before they reach the body.

The flagship advanced grade composite Revolt X Advanced Pro 0 can't be purchased everywhere. (Image credit: Giant )

In total there are four Revolt X bikes in the new range, but availability does depend on your location.

The flagship advanced grade composite Revolt X Advanced Pro 0 frameset, isn't an option for the UK as yet, but can be purchased in the US and other countries. The main difference between this and the Advanced Pro 1, which we deep dive into below, is the Fox 32 Float AX Performance Elite fork and SRAM e-Tap Force 1x groupset and MAXXIS Rambler 50c tyres and will set you back $8,500.

The Revolt X Advanced Pro 1 tops the tree for the UK market. It features the same advanced-grade composite frame as the flagship version, including the Postmodern dropper seatpost, but this time is paired with RockShok Rudy Ultimate XPLR 40mm forks.

The Giant Contact SL XR D-Fuse bars and Contact stem is featured across the range (Image credit: Giant )

The cockpit is the same across the entire range, the aforementioned Giant Contact SL XR D-Fuse bars. The bar width depends on frame size, ranging from 44cm on the small frames up to 48cm on the large and extra large frames, teamed with a corresponding Giant Contact 8-degree stem, again frame size dictating the stem length between 60mm on a size small, to 80mm on the large and extra large.

The drive train is SRAM's 12-speed Rival AXS 1x, and it's a canny move for a bike thats aim is to get covered in detritus from the first ride. It also means wireless digital shifting and hydraulic disc brakes.

Down under sits the same pair of Giant CXR X1 carbon disc wheel system that you find on the flagship version, but this time completed with factory tubeless 45c Giant CrossCut Grip one tyres and all for a price of $6,200/ £5,499.

Revolt X Advance 2 goes back to mechanical shifting 11sp and has slightly heavier forks. (Image credit: Giant )

Next up is the Giant Revolt X Advanced Pro 2, which carries most of the same set up as the Advanced Pro 1, but this time the forks are RockShox Rudy XPLR, so weigh a little more, but you get the same 40mm of travel.

The Revolt X Advance 2 keeps everything else the same, all bar the 11-speed traditional cable gear shifting, courtesy of SRAM's Rival 1 groupset, but you still get to keep the same hydraulic brakes, and save your self a fair wedge of cash, with the bike price tag set at $4,800 or £4,499.

The Giant Revolt X keeps a lot of features that the Advanced Pro 2 has, but on an aluminium platform (Image credit: Giant )

Entering the aluminium market is the Revolt X 1, and this time it's the USA to miss out on the option.

The ALUXX-Grade aluminum keeps the flip chip feature and same RockShox Rudy XPLR 40mm fork, as well as the Postmodern dropper post that features across the range.

The Revolt X 1 also keeps the same SRAM Rival groupset as the Advanced Pro 2 but the wheel specification is downgraded to the Giant XCT-1 Disc wheels, which still feature factory tubeless set up on the Giant CrossCut Grip 1 tyres. Other areas of note are the Giant Approach saddle, which drops down from the SL version featured on the other bikes in the range, as well as the threaded, over push fit bottom bracket, and Shimano cup and cone hubs.

There are some compromises to be had on the Revolt X 1, but coming with a £2,999 price tag, does make for some serious contemplation.

All bikes are available to purchase now, depending on geolocations for model options.

For more information visit giant-bicycles.com