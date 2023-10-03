Trek issues US 'stop ride' over e-bike brake issue which could cause 'serious accident'

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Trek has asked customers in some countries to stop riding one of its e-bikes, and issued a recall, stating that a brake hose malfunction could result in a "serious accident".

The recall has been issued to customers in the US, Canada, and Bermuda. No recall has been issued in the UK or Europe.

In a notice to customers, Trek advises that owners of the affected machines "do not ride the bicycle". The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says that the brake cable "can kink and break when turning the handlebars".

The issue is with the way that the rear brake cable is housed around the headlight, as opposed to the cable itself, with Trek offering the remedy of a replacement bracket.

Riders with a new 'multi-pivot headlight bracket' are not affected by the recall.

The notice applies to Allant+ 7 e-bikes, and it is estimated that this affects around 7,000 bikes. So far, there have been 58 reports of riders losing control of the recalled bikes.

(Image credit: Trek Bicycles)

A US Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice advises that users "immediately stop using the recalled Trek Allant+ 7 bicycles and contact their local authorized Trek dealer for a free repair."

The company has issued a notice to owners of the bike, explaining that "the brake hose manufactured by Tektro can get damaged if it interferes with the headlight or headlight mounting bracket. If the brake hose is cut, it could result in loss of rear brake hose function."

It added: "If the brake hose is cut from interference with the headlight or headlight mounting bracket, it could result in loss of rear brake hose function, and the rider could be involved in a serious accident."

The recall applies to the Trek Allant+ 7 (Nautical Navy), Allant+ 7 Lowstep (Nautical Navy), Allant + 7S (Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver) and Allant +7S Stagger (Nautical Navy and Matte Quicksilver).

The bikes were sold between January 2022 and June 2023, for around $3,800.

In order to remedy the problem, Trek will supply customers with a replacement headlight mounting bracket and rear brake hose, and it is also offering customers a $10 USD/$13CAD in-store credit to be used towards Trek or Bontrager merchandise.

Cycling Weekly has asked Trek for more information about the setup between the bikes across different territories - the US, UK, and rest of Europe - and will update this story should information become available.

Earlier this year, Trek issued a recall of bikes fitted with Promax hydraulic brakes, after finding that the hydraulic brake hoses may become detached from the brake levers. According to the CPSC recall notice regarding this incident, around 96,000 bikes were thought to be affected, with 195 reported incidents, and no injuries.

A loose fit between the hydraulic brake hose itself and the barb that is inserted into the brake lever end of the hose was said to be the cause, resulting in "improper clamping of the hose and ejecting or falling out of the brake lever".