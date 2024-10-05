Undercover Mechanic: Cyclists have become very excited about aerodynamics without a correlated excitement for pilates - the result is a lot of spacers

90% of the front area is you, not the bike; having a kamtail downtube will make sod all difference if you’re unable to reach the bars, argues CW’s Undercover Mechanic

Male cyclist riding in an aerodynamic position on a road bike
Aero is great - as long as you can hold the position
When a customer comes into my store - more often than not - they have a predetermined opinion on what type of bike they need, based on the manufacturer’s descriptions, as opposed to their physical characteristics. “I need an endurance bike because I just do long club rides”, or, “I want to race, so I need an aero bike.”

I would argue that - all to often - people are buying a bike based on its marketed use rather than its fit.

undercover mechanic
Undercover Mechanic

Cycling Weekly's Undercover Mechanic will be publishing his thoughts on the state of the industry once a month. He's been working with bikes for over two decades, offering servicing on models from some of cycling's best (and worst) marques. You'll find him at all major trade shows and events, just don't expect him to make himself known.

