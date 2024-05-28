'We are in awe' - Rapha launch hijab as part of modest-wear range

The range, designed with Muslim women's cycling group Cycle Sisters, also includes a long top and padded trousers

Rapha hijab
(Image credit: Rapha)
Adam Becket
By
published

Rapha's new modest-wear range, which includes a cycling-specific hijab, has left the riders of Muslim women's cycling group Cycle Sisters "in awe".

The British brand launched its new Rapha Women collection, along with a new campaign - 'This Is How We Ride' - on Tuesday, which includes a hijab, a long jersey, and padded riding trousers.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸