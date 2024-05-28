'We are in awe' - Rapha launch hijab as part of modest-wear range

Rapha's new modest-wear range, which includes a cycling-specific hijab, has left the riders of Muslim women's cycling group Cycle Sisters "in awe".

The British brand launched its new Rapha Women collection, along with a new campaign - 'This Is How We Ride' - on Tuesday, which includes a hijab, a long jersey, and padded riding trousers.

A press release said: "For too long, women in cycling have been overlooked, undervalued and made to ride and wear kit that limits self-expression. Rapha is determined to help change that narrative and strives to create cycling apparel that makes all riders feel empowered, comfortable and confident."

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Zainab Arian, a ride leader with Cycle Sisters, revealed that discussions with Rapha had been going on for four years.

"We're super excited, we've seen the final product and it's pretty much everything we wanted in terms of a jersey to be worn on the bike," she explained. "It has the functionality that you'd have of a normal cycling jersey, but also the modesty so you don't have to constantly layer up with other items of clothing.

"Adidas and Nike do hijabs and also modest swimwear, but Rapha is probably the first mainstream cycling brand to do anything cycling specific. It's really awesome, I think. Most of us are in awe because we've all worn Rapha before, we buy their stuff, and are part of that community. It's about being recognised, they've recognised that there is a need for this."

The cycling-specific modest-wear is all about providing functionality as well as modesty, Arian said: "They wanted to know what we currently wear when we cycle, because it's difficult for us to wear the skin-tight jerseys that are on the market at the moment, just from a modesty perspective. But you still need the functionality on the bike, you need the pockets and something that is breathable."

(Image credit: Rapha)

The long jersey is a looser-fitting cycling top, which provides extra coverage, and the padded riding trousers are streamlined technical trousers with integrated inner shorts with a chamois pad too. While they have been designed with Cycle Sisters' Muslim members in mind, they can be worn by anyone for whom skin-tight lycra doesn't appeal.

Lauren Hunt, Rapha's women's apparel designer, said: "Working with Cycle Sisters on our modest wear offering was invaluable to our research and development process.

"During our focus groups, we found that Muslim women were often wearing men’s kit in order to have a relaxed and covered fit, but this created distractions while riding and didn’t enhance their performance. We’re incredibly proud to offer a full outfit that offers additional coverage and reduces layering, thus improving comfort and optimising performance on bike."

Road cycling, Arian explained, can be "a bit intimidating" for newcomers. "If you turned up to chat laps around Regent's Park and everyone is dressed up in lycra, and you're there in jogging bottoms, a long top and a gilet, it can be a bit daunting," she said. "They've really tried to make it much more inclusive and open."

Rapha has chosen the perfect time to step into modest-wear, according to Arian.

"I think the Muslim cycling scene shot up during the pandemic, both with casual cyclists and people wanting to be a bit more performance-orientated," she said. "You've got the whole Middle Eastern market too. It's an opportune moment for Rapha to do it, but we are in awe that it's actually been done."

The clothing brand has not just helped Muslim cyclists through this new collection, either.

"They have been super supportive, not just with the modest-wear, but they have put on events at their London clubhouse," Arian said. "During Ramadan they did something called the Fasted 500, which is a take on the Festive 500, where you do 500km over the period of fasting. Rapha hosted a breaking of fast event too."