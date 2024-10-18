What is a UCI approved frameset, are they safer, and who even tests them anyway?

After a British Continental team faces sanctions over falsifying UCI frame stickers, we take a look at what the rules are, which bikes they apply to and who ensures your bike is safe

Brompton frameset being ISO tested on the left, and UCI frame sticker logos on the right
(Image credit: Brompton (left), UCI (right))
Joe Baker
By
published

Yesterday, it was revealed that UCI Continental team Saint Piran broke UCI rules by applying frameset approval stickers to bikes that had not been formally approved.

The stickers, which are commonly found on the seat tube just underneath the top tube, signify that the frameset in question meets certain technical criteria necessary for it to be permitted for UCI-sanctioned competitions.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

Latest