Why pay more for a mass-produced bike? Custom frames are more attractive than ever

The custom frame market has a lot to offer, including, in some cases, a better riding experience for less

A custom bike (blue) is pictured side on in a street
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By
published

It's widely agreed that the frame is the heart of any bike - the foundation that determines comfort, handling and performance. Big brands spend millions designing frames that fit the broadest range of riders, but mass production has limits. With a set number of stock sizes and geometries, some cyclists are inevitably forced to compromise on fit, comfort or ride quality.

Enter the world of custom frames, where every tube, angle and measurement is tailored to the individual rider. Once a niche, boutique option reserved for the most dedicated enthusiasts, custom geometry is becoming increasingly accessible, with more builders offering semi-custom and full bespoke frames to a growing market.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1