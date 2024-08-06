Why was Remco Evenepoel running inner tubes during the Olympic road race - where he punctured in the closing kilometres?

The majority of the professional peloton has moved over to tubeless systems but the Olympic champion isn't one of them

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joe Baker
By
published

It's been a rather resplendent week for Remco Evenepoel, claiming two gold medals on the road: first in the Olympic Time Trial and then in the Olympic Road Race.

However, the latter title very nearly came unstuck when the Belgian superstar suffered a puncture inside the last 10 kilometres of the race, with a little over a minute of time to play with. 

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

