British elite team searching for £50,000 to pursue European racing goals

Newly formed Raptor Factory Racing has given a ride to three riders impacted by collapse of Saint Piran

A woman riding a Raptor bike
(Image credit: Raptor Bikes)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

A newly formed British elite team is searching for £50,000 in sponsorship to enable its riders to pursue goals in European competition.

Raptor Factory Racing, a squad based in south London, has provided spots to Rowan Baker, Dylan Hicks and Bradley Symonds, all formerly of Saint Piran, after their former team closed in the autumn last year.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1