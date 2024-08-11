Bronze for Emma Finucane as Andrews and Lavreysen crowned golden sprinters of Paris Olympics

Andrews beats Finucane en route to Individual Sprint gold, while Lavreysen collects third gold in a Keirin marred by Jack Carlin crash

Ellesse Andrews pulls away from Emma Finucane in the semifinals of the women's Sprint
Great Britain's Emma Finucane claimed her third medal from three events at the Paris Olympics, clinching bronze in the Individual Sprint, which was won in dominant fashion by New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews. 

Finucane, only 21 years of age, had been tipped as the potential sprint queen of these Games but that honour will fall to Andrews, who adds Sprint gold to the Keirin gold she won earlier in the week and also leaves Paris with silver in the Team Sprint behind Finucane's Great Britain.

