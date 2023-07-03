Disappointed on stage one, pleased with stage two: Tom Pidcock gaining confidence at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers rider satisfied with performance on the road to San Sebastián after difficult opening stage
After a "disappointing" stage one, but a good stage two, Tom Pidcock has said he’s gaining confidence at the Tour de France.
After a tough first stage on the road to Bilbao which was won by Adam Yates, where Pidcock finished 29th, 33 seconds behind, he felt he did better on stage two. The Ineos Grenadiers put in a late attack on stage two into San Sebastián, showing that the legs are there and that he’s building form as the race continues.
Speaking to Cycling Weekly ahead of the third day, the 23-year-old explained that his efforts on stage two left him feeling confident as the race continues into France with the Pyrenees just on the horizon.
“I’m pleased with yesterday,” Pidcock said. “Stage one was not at all how I’d imagined. I was pretty disappointed with that to be honest.
“It was nice to be feeling better yesterday and to be able to get a bit more stuck in and I gained some confidence which was really nice.”
The Ineos Grenadiers rider came into the French Grand Tour with the aim of targeting stage wins while balancing that with the aim of improving on his general classification showing in the 2022 edition.
“I want to try and achieve both,” Pidcock said. “I want to make a step up in riding GC and I want to aim for stages. Personally I want to go for stages as my main priority, but still focussing on GC. Like I’ve said before, I want to try and win from the lead group or the favourites group and not from the breakaway which then keeps me on GC.”
With the Pyrenees approaching in the coming days, the British rider took satisfaction in his late attack on stage two, even if it didn't result in anything.
Pidcock told the media in the days before the Tour that he hoped to make “a step up” in the mountains.
“In the mountains is where I think I can make that step,” he said before the race. “That’s where I’d like to see myself improve. I’m a light rider so it should suit my characteristics, but longer efforts are where I can make the biggest step. In that case I can then make a step up in the GC and also my general performance in the Tour.
“That’s what I’d like to see in the next three weeks.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Tour de France 2023 stage three LIVE: Amorebieta-Etxana to Bayonne; Mark Cavendish in contention for sprint win; Neilson Powless collecting KOM points
All the action from the 193.5km third stage to Bayonne
By James Shrubsall • Last updated
-
Four Dutch Tour de France riders, a budget airline, and a week without luggage
Ever been through the stress of a Grand Départ? What about doing it with only one backpack of clothes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Beer, flags and barbecues: a day on the maddest climb in the Basque Country
Once the Tour de France is done and dusted, the sight and sounds of screaming Basque fans on the slopes of the Jaizkibel lingered on
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2023: Victor Lafay wins stage two thanks to a brilliantly timed attack
Victor Lafay wins stage two thanks to brain and legs after looking strong the day before
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: ‘The Tour de France won’t be decided by four seconds’
No regrets for Jumbo-Visma as UAE snatch yellow jersey on stage one
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Adam Yates: Going one-two with your twin brother at the Tour de France, not many can say that
Adam beats Simon Yates in Bilbao, but says his brother will be a 'pain in the ass' in the coming weeks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2023 withdrawals: Enric Mas the first rider to quit the Tour as Richard Carapaz is unable to start Stage 2
Enric Mas crashed out of the race on Stage 1 and then Richard Carapaz was unable to take the start of Stage 2
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France 2023: Live stream the 110th edition
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2023 edition of the Tour de France on TV
By Rob Spedding • Last updated
-
'The Tour de France wasn't part of the plan' - James Shaw's unlikely route to the world's biggest race
‘I came back from the Dauphiné in the best shape I’ve ever been in’ - the 27-year-old believes impressive recent form earned him a place in EF’s Tour squad
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Could we see an American take a Tour de France stage win this year?
The six Americans to watch at the 2023 Tour de France
By Henry Lord • Published