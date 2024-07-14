Fan who threw crisps at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at Tour de France arrested - reports

The rider's union also threatens to take legal action against the spectator for the potato or maize-based incident

Tadej Pogačar on stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
inNews

The spectator who threw crisps into the faces of Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 14 of the Tour de France was arrested, according to reports in the French press.

With around 2km to go of Saturday’s stage a man in a yellow hat chucked what appeared to be Bugles from the bag at the two riders, from UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease a Bike, respectively.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

