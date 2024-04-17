Great Britain qualifies full track cycling squad for Paris Olympics

Team GB will now select up to 16 riders to compete across the sprint and endurance events

Team GB women's sprint squad of Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant
Team sprint trio Emma Finucane, Sophie Capewell and Katy Marchant have shone in the UCI Nations Cups this year
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Great Britain has qualified a full track cycling squad for the Paris Olympics this summer. 

The final qualification rankings were confirmed on Tuesday by the UCI, with GB meeting the quota criteria in every event. 

