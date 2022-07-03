Here are all the riders and staff that have been fined in the Tour de France 2022 so far

The riders in the Tour de France peloton not only have to contend with the parcours, the weather and the occasional fan who gets too close to them, but they have to complete each stage mindful of the rules.

Any breaches that are spotted can be punished by the race commissaires who can dish out fines to the respective rider and teams, and in the most severe cases even disqualify riders.

Typically, fines are given out for drafting a vehicle, inappropriate or dangerous riding such as in a sprint, unauthorised fuelling in the final 20km or for littering in an undesignated area.

Fines are not limited to riders, though. Entire teams can be punished, and the most common person to be fined is often a team's sports director for vaqrious infractions.

All fines are in Swiss francs, as this is where the UCI is based, in Aigle. In a move that might also prove crucial come the end of the season, riders and teams are often fined UCI points for their misdemeanours too; this could affect a team's standing in the WorldTour points table, in a year where relegation is a live possibility.

On stage two, the rider with the dubious fame of receiving the first fine of the race was Stefan Küng of Groupama-FDJ, who was filmed grabbing the helmet of fellow rider Rubén Guerreiro (EF Education-EasyPost).

The next day, Küng insisted that the gesture was not violent, and that he accepted the fine. It appeared that the pair had made up after the altercation.

"I moved up on the right-hand side of the road," the Swiss rider explained. "I passed Ruben and moved in front of him, and because he had a teammate in front he was not too happy about it. He said some nice words to me, and he was constantly looking around, and I was getting scared. I touched his helmet and said, 'look in front'.

"I know I should not have done this, because it's part of the sacred rule of cycling that you should not touch anyone or take your hands off the handlebars."

It has been the only incident of a largely harmonious Tour so far.

"I understand the UCI has to fine me, but I insist my gesture was not at all violent," Küng continued.

"It was not a punch. If you punch someone, you have to be out of the race, but I was not punching him or doing any harm by touching him. There's a difference, so there's a difference between being excluded from the race or getting a fine.

"This is what I had and I'm glad I can continue. I accept the fine, but I want to insist there was no violence involved in my gesture."

Five different directeur sportifs were also fined after Sunday's stage for the much more minor crime of having one of their riders throwing rubbish outside of the litter zone. Thanks to the specific rider being unidentifiable, the DS is fined rather than a solo athlete.

Stage one

No-one

Stage two

Matt Winston (directeur sportif, Team DSM) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone, 500CHF

Frans Maassen (directeur sportif, Jumbo-Visma) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone, 500CHF

Wilfried Peeters (directeur sportif, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone, 500CHF

Hilaire van der Schueren (directeur sportif, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone, 500CHF

Charly Wegelius (directeur sportif, EF Education-EasyPost) - unidentified rider littering in an inappropriate zone, 500CHF

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) - assault between riders at KM94, 500CHF and 20 UCI points