'I can help get the team back to where it was' - 20-year-old Artem Shmidt looks to the future after Ineos Grenadiers' disappointing season

Shmidt hoping to be a part of the young generation helping to revitalise the British squad

Artem Schmidt
Shmidt in action for the United States at the recent World Championships in Zurich
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Ineos Grenadiers may have endured their worst-ever season, but the team’s newly signed 20-year-old American, Artem Shmidt, says he hopes he can play a part in helping the team reclaim its status as one of the biggest and most successful in the WorldTour.

With just 14 wins achieved this year, 2024 has officially become the squad’s low point from a results perspective. 2020, the Covid-affected season, previously held the record as the team’s worst year yet - with just 19 wins in the record books - but the lack of victories this year has stood out.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

