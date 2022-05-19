'I knew I was fast but it wasn't easy' — Stefano Oldani on his Giro d'Italia win
Alpecin-Fenix rider makes it two Italian victories in a row
There was a time when Alpecin-Fenix was thought of as just a Matheiu van der Poel vehicle, a squad built around the ridiculously talented Dutchman. 2021 proved that theory wrong, as Jasper Philipsen and Tim Merlier among others won as well, but it still lingers.
The message that there's more than Van der Poel hasn't quite trickled through to the other teams in professional cycling, as all eyes remain on the flying Dutchman. For good reason, obviously, as he remains one of the best riders in world cycling, capable of turning a race upside down at any moment.
However, this is incredibly beneficial to his teammates, as Stefano Oldani found out on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia. Van der Poel and Oldani, along with a third Alpecin-Fenix rider in Oscar Riesebeek, all made the days break, and then made it count.
While the other 22 members of the escape were all looking at Van der Poel, as he did his usual thing of attacking and being visible, his Italian teammate had freedom. That meant when Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) attacked over the top of La Colletta, Oldani was allowed to follow, along with Gijs Leemreize (Jumbo-Visma).
All three had never won a race before, meaning no-one really knew what would happen when it came to the final sprint in Genoa. Oldani did not know either, apparently.
"I knew I was fast but it wasn't easy," he said. "Lorenzo Rota, who is my friend, is fast as well. So I watched out. The other guy, it was obvious that he would try and anticipate it. It was not so easy to manage, but in the end it looks like I did it.
"The presence of Mathieu van der Poel was crucial for me to make the 3-man final breakaway. We already knew that a lot of guys were watching Mathieu. Using three, we were the only team that had three, and we did it."
Numbers matter in a breakaway, as Alpecin-Fenix proved. They learned from their mistakes on stage eight around Napoli, where Van der Poel was up the road but couldn't make the decisive move. It was the numbers of Lotto-Soudal who won that day.
"It's hard to believe that my first pro victory arrives at the Giro d'Italia," Oldani said. "It's wonderful."
The 24-year-old might have taken a while to get off the mark, but clearly fits in well at an Alpecin-Fenix team he joined from Lotto-Soudal over the winter. With a win in his pocket, he can now continue to prove that the squad is more than just the Van der Poel show.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Lotte Kopecky takes the sprint win at a crosswind hit Vuelta Burgos opening stage
The Belgian champion extends SDWorx's period of WorldTour dominance after delivering a dominant performance
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Stefano Oldani victorious on stage 12 of Giro d'Italia in race dominated by the breakaway
The Italian secured his first-ever career victory by winning at his home Grand Tour on the run to Genoa
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Mark Cavendish wants to continue for 'at least' two more years
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter turns 37 this weekend
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I still can't believe it happened' — Alberto Dainese becomes first Italian winner at the 2022 Giro d'Italia
Team DSM sprinter charged to victory on stage 11
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: Results from the 105th edition after stage 12
The latest standings from the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Simon Yates to target stage wins after ending general classification challenge at Giro d'Italia
Team BikeExchange-Jayco rider to hunt stage wins in final two weeks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The David Guetta of the peloton? Analysing Pieter Serry's Giro d'Italia playlist
We listened to Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's playlist so you didn't have to
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from stage ten of the Giro d'Italia 2022
What we learned from a punchy day on the Adriatic coast on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Biniam Girmay's stage 11 start in question after podium mishap
Eritrean stage-winner injured his eye with a cork during podium celebrations
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Unbelievable': Biniam Girmay seizes opportunity in watershed moment for cycling
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider becomes first Eritrean Grand Tour stage winner
By Adam Becket • Published