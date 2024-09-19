Irish Continental level professional cyclist suspended after EPO positive

An Australian-born Irish professional cyclist, Jesse Ewart, has been banned from cycling for three years after he tested positive for EPO (Erythropoietin) this year.

Ewart, who rode for the Malaysian-based Continental team Terengganu Cycling, returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) after a doping control test on January 26, according to Sport Integrity Australia on Thursday. EPO is prohibited at all times.

