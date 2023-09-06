Jesús Herrada attacks from giant break to win Vuelta a España stage 11
No change at top of general classification on a hot, fast stage in the north of Spain
Jesús Herrada sprinted to victory from a giant breakaway of 26 on stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, attacking in the final 300m to glory on Wednesday.
The Spanish Cofidis rider took his third stage win at his home Grand Tour with the win atop the La Laguna Negra summit, with his sprint on the punchy finish netting him first ahead of Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny). It was Spain's first win of the race.
Meanwhile, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) remained in the overall lead of the race as the general classification battle was largely quiet. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was in the day's break, which saw him gain five minutes on his rivals, moving him up to 18th place.
The British rider admitted post-race that he "wasn't feeling great" and that he "had no real gas" in the finalé, despite teammate Filippo Ganna putting in a lot of work to tee him up.
"Ideally, we wanted two of us, and me and Pippo [Ganna] was a good combination," Thomas said. "I said to him halfway around that I wasn't feeling great. I don't know if the car thought I was being nervous or not confident, but I was being honest. They tried geeing me up and Pippo really wanted to commit to me and I really appreciated that.
"I'm just disappointed I couldn't finish it off. I just felt that I had no real gas at the end. A bit limited. We gave it everything and that's what we had on the day.
"Seeing [Ganna] at the start reminded me of Van Aert at the Tour last year when he could just make a break happen. He was going so well and the bunch was just splitting. Everyone was getting dropped and he was making the break. He's going so well. It was great to have him there, but it was probably too steep for him here so he committed full for me and unfortunately like I say, I couldn't quite finish it off, but we'll keep trying."
The day's break swelled to 26 riders at one point, with well over five minutes on a peloton content to let it go. Not that Wednesday's stage was slow, with the 163.2km tackled at an average speed of 46.8km/h. However, with five summit finishes still to come, one can understand the GC leaders deciding to not tackle this one at full tilt.
The 26 up the road were: Dorian Godon, Nicolas Prodhomme and Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën); Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan); Lukasz Owsian (Arkéa-Samsic); José Manuel Diaz, Eric Fagundez and Pelayo Sánchez (Burgos-BH); Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA); Jesus Herrada (Cofidis); Sean Flynn (dsm-firmenich); Jonathan Caicedo and Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost); Rudy Molard, Lewis Askey and Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ); Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers); Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty); Jan Maas (Jayco-AlUla); Jacopo Mosca and Otto Vergaerde (Lidl-Trek); Andreas Kron (Lidl-Trek); Jorge Arcas (Movistar); Alan Jousseaume, Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies).
That huge break took a while to go, almost 60km into the day's stage, but when it did go, it stayed away on the largely flat course until the final 6.2km climb.
