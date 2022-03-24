João Almeida victorious on top of Boí Taüll on stage four of the Volta a Catalunya
UAE Team Emirates rider wins stage, but Nairo Quintana moves into leader's jersey
João Almeida sprinted to victory from a select group of three atop a snowy Boí Taüll to take stage four of the Volta a Catalunya.
The UAE Team Emirates rider beat Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the seventh win of his career.
On the final climb Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citröen) slipped off the back of the leaders' group and lost control of the general classification as a result. Quintana now leads the race heading into the fifth day, but is tied on time with Almeida.
More to follow...
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
