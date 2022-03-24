João Almeida victorious on top of Boí Taüll on stage four of the Volta a Catalunya

UAE Team Emirates rider wins stage, but Nairo Quintana moves into leader's jersey

João Almeida
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

João Almeida sprinted to victory from a select group of three atop a snowy Boí Taüll to take stage four of the Volta a Catalunya.

The UAE Team Emirates rider beat Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) and Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the seventh win of his career.

On the final climb Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citröen) slipped off the back of the leaders' group and lost control of the general classification as a result. Quintana now leads the race heading into the fifth day, but is tied on time with Almeida.

More to follow...

