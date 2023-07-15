Lack of eating dents Tom Pidcock’s Tour de France GC challenge
Ineos Grenadiers co-leader says he was "cooked" as he hemorrhaged time in the Alps
The Tour de France giveth and the Tour de France taketh away. While Ineos Grenadiers co-leader Carlos Rodríguez was busy steaming into Morzine with his hands in the air and a smile on his face Tom Pidcock, who had started the day just four places further back on GC, was labouring and desperately trying to minimise his losses.
The Yorkshireman had been distanced by the furious pace of the GC group on the slopes of the Col de la Ramaz, the penultimate mountain of the day, and fought along the valley, up the Col de Joux Plane and down the other side.
He eventually finished 8-40 behind his team-mate and stage winner Rodríguez, dropping to 11th on GC in the process.
“It was very hard day,” he said. “Is a shame really I was full of confidence this morning I envisioned doing this epic attack over the top of the Col de Joux Plane and we started full gas and I just didn't really have it in me.”
Pidcock had good reason to feel that confidence in the morning. The day before he was the best placed rider of the gaggle of GC battlers behind the top two and the Leeds native has been setting some of his best climbing performances ever in this Tour de France.
Notably the viciously steep slopes of the Puy de Dôme had shown him to be among the be.
But the tests where Pidcock has impressed have been of a different character to the 151km test across five alpine ascents that stage 14 presented.
Pidcock declined to lean on that as an excuse when it was offered to him. “I need to evaluate a little bit, but I think I just didn't have enough energy,” he said. “Yesterday was a late stage, a late dinner and I just couldn't really eat enough it wasn't complicated.”
Describing the part of his race after he was dropped he said: “I though maybe I could save a bit over Ramaz and maybe come back but I was just cooked. Then I took my radio out so as I came back to the bus everyone was saying congratulations and I was thinking 'what is everyone saying congratulations for?' before I found out thaat Carlos won. That made it [the day] a bit better,” he said, a smile breaking across his face.
Given Pidcock’s propensity for riding aggressively and having fallen out of the top 10 there is a case for unleashing the Yorkshireman to chase stage wins.
However, Ineos Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth seemed to think that would be unwise. “The original plan was to not come out of the GC fight,” he said. “He has got to put himself in the place where he’s getting stretched like he was today.”
Ellingworth emphasised that there really weren’t any downsides to doing so. “What I've always said is that these two guys [Pidcock and Rodríguez] can’t fail because every day they have, they learn. Tom has lost time but he can't fail, it’s just about learning for the future.”
While the Tour de France does taketh away, perhaps for Pidcock, on this occasion, even that is giving him something.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
'It's not worth risking his long term health': DSM-Firmenich withdraw concussed Romain Bardet from Tour de France
DSM-Firmenich enact their concussion protocol to withdraw the Frenchman from the race
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'I don’t think about who’s the moral winner' - Jonas Vingegaard on Tour de France stalemate
The Jumbo-Visma rider gained one second on stage 14, but could not land a killer blow on Tadej Pogačar
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I don’t think about who’s the moral winner' - Jonas Vingegaard on Tour de France stalemate
The Jumbo-Visma rider gained one second on stage 14, but could not land a killer blow on Tadej Pogačar
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Carlos Rodriguez credits BMX skills with Tour de France stage win
Ineos Grenadiers rider dedicates his victory to his parents
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Romain Bardet and James Shaw out of Tour de France after crash
Crashes mar stage 14 of the Tour de France, with three other riders out of the race after separate incident
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma ‘go easy’ as Tadej Pogačar closes in on Tour de France yellow
Jonas Vingagaard sees his lead on Slovenian nearly halved on a single climb
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'They're different gravy': James Shaw on his Tour de France battle against Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard
The EF Education-EasyPost rider thought he had an opportunity to win a mountain stage in his maiden Tour de France
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Existentialism to euphoria: Michał Kwiatkowski on his 'unexpected' Tour de France mountain stage win
The Ineos Grenadiers rider did not expect to survive out front, but he held off the GC riders to take second Tour stage win
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Michał Kwiatkowski grabs victory on the Grand Colombier on stage 13 of the Tour de France
Polish rider solos to an impressive win for Ineos Grenadiers, Tadej Pogačar takes back eight seconds in fight for yellow jersey
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How do Tour de France riders celebrate their birthday at the race?
Cycling Weekly chats to some of the people who have their special days throughout the Tour
By Adam Becket • Published