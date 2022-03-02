Lennard Hofstede set to return to action with Jumbo-Visma after team withdrew him for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
The Dutch rider could make his return at Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne, five months after his last race
Jumbo-Visma will allow Lennard Hofstede to return to training with the team after withdrawing him for multiple months because of his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
Hofstede hasn't competed since the CRO Race at the beginning of October 2021, and his refusal to take the vaccine meant Jumbo-Visma didn't allow him to participate at either of the training camps in Girona and Alicante, in December and January respectively.
With UCI rules stating the requirement for riders to enter team bubbles at races was either full vaccination or a negative PCR test, Jumbo-Visma took the decision to add extra precautions of their own, consequently removing Hofstede from team training camps.
Jumbo-Visma sporting director Merijn Zeeman explained the team maintained a good relationship with the Dutch rider and his management during that period though, with a view to allow Hofstede back into the team always intended.
"We are currently in a different phase of the pandemic than at the beginning of the year," Zeeman told WielerFlits.
“We had regulations in different countries and UCI rules. We didn't want to take any risk at the time. With a view to vaccinations, we had a straightforward medical policy. That was before Omicron.
"We have always had good contact with Lennard and his management and there has always been understanding from both sides. We have indicated that we will meet again as soon as the situation has improved. That is now the case.”
Now the 27-year-old is allowed back into the team environment, he could make his racing return sooner than expected too, with the Dutch outfit suffering a number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks of racing.
Hofstede is scheduled to race at the Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne on March 23 alongside team-mates Pascal Eenkhoorn, Timo Roosen and Mike Teunissen, though it is just a preliminary start list.
Discussing this possibility, Zeeman suggests the team could benefit from Hofstede's return.
“Perhaps Hofstede will be drafted earlier because we are dealing with a number of injuries and corona infections," Zeeman said.
"You now see that there are quite a few positive cases after a stage race. We were confronted with it in and after Valencia and the Algarve. Fortunately, we made it through the UAE Tour and the opening weekend in Flanders well.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
New ultra-lightweight wheels from Hunt: 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke
With a claimed weight of 1,213g, these are crazy light
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
Ukrainian cycling coach and father of recent national champion killed in war; former pro Andriy Grivko working to help country's cyclists
Andriy Grivko is leading his county's cycling response and wants the UCI to go further and ban Russian and Belarusian riders
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Wout van Aert: I 'paid the toll' of trying to peak for 'every big race' last season
Belgian star says he will be more selective in his targets in 2022, focusing on biggest races
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin confirms he will ride for the overall at a Grand Tour in 2022
The former time trial world champion hasn't had a serious go at a Grand Tour since the 2018 Tour de France
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
The Tour de France is not an "obsession" says Roglič
The Slovenian rider said that Jumbo-Visma need to "think carefully" about their plans for the Tour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I don’t think I’ve reached the top of my abilities yet': Tiesj Benoot breaks contract with Team DSM to join Van Aert and Roglič at Jumbo-Visma
The Belgian talent will be vital support for the Dutch squads leaders on all terrain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
'It was chaos from section one': Wout van Aert says victory was not possible for him at Paris-Roubaix 2021
The Belgian champion admits he was mispositioned when Mathieu van der Poel made his key attack
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tom Dumoulin still plans to continue cycling career next year
The Dutch star was knocked from his bike by a driver, which spoiled his World Championship ambitions
By Alex Ballinger • Published
-
Wout van Aert says he's 'happy he made it to the finish in one piece' after avoiding late Tour of Britain crash
The Belgian champion had to hand his leader's jersey back to Ethan Hayter, who won the stage
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Wout van Aert hails 'special finish' on Great Orme at Tour of Britain after beating Julian Alaphilippe
The Belgian champion is using the British race as a key warm-up for a home World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published