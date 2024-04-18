Liège-Bastogne-Liège match-up: Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel finally meet again

The oldest Monument returns to herald an end to the Classics this weekend, with the men’s and women’s races interestingly poised. The finalé to the Ardennes races is traditionally one for the climbers, with 11 categorised climbs for the men, and 10 for the women.

Injury has robbed Liège-Bastogne-Liège of a potential hat-trick of victories for Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the rider who has won the men’s race for the last two seasons, but a fascinating matchup between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is to be expected, in what will be their first meeting since Milan-San Remo.

Meanwhile, in the women’s race, Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) will look to defend her crown, after she won all three hilly Classics – the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège – last season. However, she will be met with a fierce array of challengers, including Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek), the Tour of Flanders champion, who won Brabantse Pijl last week.

Van der Poel, the world champion, comes into La Doyenne off the back of historic exploits at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, where he became the first man in rainbow bands to win both in the same season. His tilt at Liège will be just his second attempt at the race, and although he finished sixth before in 2020, the race will be a test of his climbing ability, and probably at the very edge of races he could win.

Were he to triumph, though, he would become the first man to win four out of the five Monuments since Philippe Gilbert, who never quite managed to complete the set.

The women’s race appears set to be a clash between the two super-teams of the peloton, SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek, who have traded blows between them at the biggest races this season. The race has only ever been won by Dutchwomen, aside from Lizzie Deignan in 2020, since its inception.

Both races now finish in the centre of Liège, rather than concluded on a final climb in Ans, which lends itself to a solo rider. The women’s race begins in Bastogne, but has grown 10km in length this year; with more climbing added, the women's edition is tougher than ever. It also takes place after the men’s race, for the first time.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024: contenders

Tadej Pogačar

UAE Team Emirates

*****

Tadej Pogačar had a productive March, winning four stages and the overall at the Volta a Catalunya in dominant fashion. He has not raced since then, but this does not normally hold him back – at his first race of the season, he won after attacking from 82km out. It is hard to look past the Slovenian, especially in the absence of Remco Evenepoel.

Tom Pidcock

Ineos Grenadiers

***

After winning the Amstel Gold Race last weekend, Pidcock has turned into a genuine contender for Liège, especially if Pogačar doesn’t dominate. The 24-year-old was the ‘best of the rest’ last year at Liège behind Evenepoel. He does not appear hampered by the crash which took him out of Itzulia Basque Country pre-race.

Benoît Cosnefroy

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale

***

The winner of Brabantse Pijl last week is clearly in top form, and so should not be discounted for Liège. He has the tenacity to hang on, and a sprint to finish it off, although he has never finished higher than 18th. An outside bet.

Demi Vollering

SD Worx-Protime

*****

Seems weird to say, but Demi Vollering is yet to win a race in 2024. The Tour de France Femmes champion - and defending Liège winner - has not been far from the top, finishing third at Strade Bianche, eighth at the Tour of Flanders and second at Brabantse Pijl, but will hope for more at a race she has won twice before.

Elisa Longo Borghini

Lidl-Trek

*****

Such is the Italian’s focus in this block of racing that she skipped Paris-Roubaix - a race she has won before – to stay safe for the Ardennes. Longo Borghini won Brabantse Pijl last week by dropping Vollering, and will hope to do exactly the same on Sunday. Her season is already complete, with victory at the Tour of Flanders, but she will want to keep winning.

Kasia Niewiadoma

Canyon-SRAM

****

So often the nearly-woman of racing, Niewiadoma once again finished on the podium of a big race with second at the Tour of Flanders at the end of March, before going on to claim her first win in five years at La Flèche Wallonne. The Pole is targeting Ardennes week, and if she picks the right time to attack, she might finally take that Monument win that she craves.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024: men's start list

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

COSNEFROY Benoît

GALL Felix

RETAILLEAU Valentin

PRODHOMME Nicolas

BERTHET Clément

ARMIRAIL Bruno

LAPEIRA Paul

Alpecin-Deceuninck

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

HERMANS Quinten

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

VAUQUELIN Kévin

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

HUYS Laurens

DELAPLACE Anthony

RIES Michel

Astana Qazaqstan Team

SCHELLING Ide

BATTISTELLA Samuele

GAROFOLI Gianmarco

SCARONI Christian

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

LUTSENKO Alexey

Bahrain-Victorious

MOHORIČ Matej

POELS Wout

BORA-Hansgrohe

VLASOV Aleksandr

JUNGELS Bob

ALEOTTI Giovanni

Cofidis

LASTRA Jonathan

MARTIN Guillaume

HERMANS Ben

EF Education-EasyPost

PICCOLO Andrea

HEALY Ben

POWLESS Neilson

CARAPAZ Richard

HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

Groupama-FDJ

PACHER Quentin

RUSSO Clément

GERMANI Lorenzo

MADOUAS Valentin

ROCHAS Rémy

GRÉGOIRE Romain

GAUDU David

INEOS Grenadiers

PIDCOCK Thomas

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

BERNAL Egan

Intermarché-Wanty

ROTA Lorenzo

PAQUOT Tom

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

BENOOT Tiesj

TULETT Ben

STAUNE-MITTET Johannes

Lidl-Trek

SKJELMOSE Mattias

MOLLEMA Bauke

BAGIOLI Andrea

GEOGHEGAN HART Tao

Movistar Team

GUERREIRO Ruben

ARANBURU Alex

Soudal Quick-Step

VERVAEKE Louis

LECERF William Junior

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

BARGUIL Warren

Team Jayco AlUla

MATTHEWS Michael

YATES Simon

MAAS Jan

SCHMID Mauro

UAE Team Emirates

ULISSI Diego

POGAČAR Tadej

NOVAK Domen

HIRSCHI Marc

FISHER-BLACK Finn

BAX Sjoerd

ALMEIDA João

Bingoal WB

VAN BOVEN Luca

Equipo Kern Pharma

Israel-PremierTech

WILLIAMS Stephen

TEUNS Dylan

BENNETT George

CLARKE Simon

Lotto Dstny

KRON Andreas

VAN GILS Maxim

MONIQUET Sylvain

Team Flanders-Baloise

BONNEU Kamiel

DEJAEGHER Jasper

VANDENSTORME Dylan

CRAPS Lars

CLYNHENS Toon

DEWEIRDT Siebe

TotalEnergies

BURGAUDEAU Mathieu

FERRON Valentin

VUILLERMOZ Alexis

JEGAT Jordan

Uno-X Mobility

CORT Magnus

LEKNESSUND Andreas

JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland

Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024: women's start list

AG Insurance-Soudal Team

GHEKIERE Justine

(LE COURT) PIENAAR Kimberley

MOOLMAN Ashleigh

Canyon-SRAM Racing

CHABBEY Elise

PALADIN Soraya

BAUERNFEIND Ricarda

NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna

CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team

KERBAOL Cédrine

FDJ-SUEZ

LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup

ADEGEEST Loes

MUZIC Évita

Fenix-Deceuninck

Human Powered Health

Liv-AlUla-Jayco

GARCÍA Mavi

ŽIGART Urška

MANLY Alexandra

Movistar Team

BARIL Olivia

MEIJERING Mareille

Roland

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL

LABOUS Juliette

Team SD Worx-Protime

KOPECKY Lotte

VOLLERING Demi

BREDEWOLD Mischa

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

VON BERSWORDT Sophie

VAN AGT Eva

MARKUS Riejanne

EF Education-Cannondale

ARMITAGE Megan

VALLIERES Magdeleine

EWERS Veronica

FAULKNER Kristen

Uno-X Mobility

KOSTER Anouska

Arkéa-B&B Hotels Women

CLAES Lotte

Cofidis Women

Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi

ERASO Idoia

OSTOLAZA Usoa

QUAGLIOTTO Nadia

SANTESTEBAN Ane

SILVESTRI Debora

TOMASI Laura

Lifeplus-Wahoo

FRANZ Heidi

Lotto-Dstny Ladies

St Michel-Mavic-Auber93 Women

Coop-Repsol

VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team