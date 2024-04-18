Liège-Bastogne-Liège match-up: Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel finally meet again

Demi Vollering returns to defend her women's title on the same day

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2021 Liege Bastogne Liege
(Image credit: Getty Images / Baz Czerwinski)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

The oldest Monument returns to herald an end to the Classics this weekend, with the men’s and women’s races interestingly poised. The finalé to the Ardennes races is traditionally one for the climbers, with 11 categorised climbs for the men, and 10 for the women.

Injury has robbed Liège-Bastogne-Liège of a potential hat-trick of victories for Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the rider who has won the men’s race for the last two seasons, but a fascinating matchup between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is to be expected, in what will be their first meeting since Milan-San Remo.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1