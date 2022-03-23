Mathieu van der Poel aims to ride Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year
Dutchman is continuing his comeback from injury at Coppi e Bartali this week
Mathieu van der Poel has said that he is thinking about racing both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this year, as he continues him comeback from his back injury.
The Alpecin-Fenix rider told Dutch newspaper AD that he is considering making his debut at the Giro in May, especially as there would be a chance to wear the pink jersey in the first race of the week.
The Dutchman made his road season debut on Saturday at Milan-San Remo, and is currently riding the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy. He finished third in San Remo in his first race back, and finished fourth on stage one of Coppi e Bartali.
Van der Poel spent all of January and early February off his bike after injury complaints forced him to cut his cyclocross season short.
The Dutchman has suffered from a longstanding back injury that was compounded by a crash in the mountain bike event at the Tokyo Olympics. He managed to secure third at Paris-Roubaix in October, but back pain continued to affect him for the rest of the season.
After a couple of months rest, Van der Poel then raced in the UCI World Cup cyclocross race on Boxing Day at Dendermonde, but stepped off the bike to try and properly recuperate, and missed the cyclocross worlds in January.
The first stage of this year's Giro, which starts in Budapest, ends with a punchy finishing climb, something that would suit Van der Poel.
Speaking to AD, he said: "The Giro is definitely an option. It's not 100 percent sure yet, but the combination of Giro and Tour is definitely in my head. The first week is very attractive. Also a chance at the pink jersey. That is the main reason."
Van der Poel made his grand tour debut at the Tour last year, winning stage two in Mûr-de-Bretagne, and then spending five days in the yellow jersey. However, he pulled out ahead of stage nine.
For 2022, the Dutchman said he was committed to completing all 21 days of the Tour, and maintained that he would also finish the Giro if he rode it.
"I actually wanted to finish the Tour last year," he said. "I have indicated to the team that I will not dismount again after ten days. I intend to finish both the Giro and the Tour this year."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
Geraint Thomas 'will be very happy going to the Tour de France as a support rider', says Ineos Grenadiers' Rod Ellingworth
Ellingworth also backs the team to start winning big once Lady Luck falls their way
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Sonny Colbrelli suffered an 'unstable cardiac arrhythmia' at the Volta a Catalunya, cause still unknown
Bahrain-Victorious say their rider is in a "good" clinical situation
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'will be very happy going to the Tour de France as a support rider', says Ineos Grenadiers' Rod Ellingworth
Ellingworth also backs the team to start winning big once Lady Luck falls their way
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel won't be racing for at least two more weeks
The Dutchman misses out on defending his Strade Bianche title, with his return to action still unconfirmed
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Giro d'Italia wildcards for EOLO-Kometa, Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè and Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
Giro organisers RCS announce 22 teams that will line up in Budapest in May
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel logs seven-hour endurance ride as questions over return remain
The Dutchman is cautiously aiming towards coming back in April
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Richie Porte won't ride Tour de France because he 'didn't enjoy pressure' of 2021 edition
The Australian will instead ride the Giro d'Italia as he seeks enjoyment in his final year of racing
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Jack Haig is working on his time trial as he aims for Tour de France overall after Vuelta podium
There will be 53km worth of time trialing at the 2022 French Grand Tour
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel delays cyclocross season start again due to knee injury
The cyclocross world champion crashed on a training ride and only returned to training last week
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Knee injury delays cyclocross preparation for Mathieu van der Poel, according to report
The cyclocross world champion is currently set to return to racing on December 18
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published