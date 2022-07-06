Mathieu van der Poel: 'I haven't reached the level I want for a while'
The Dutchman failed to live up to his pre-stage favourite tag on the cobbles
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has vowed to continue racing the Tour de France, despite expressing disappointment about his state of fitness.
The Dutch superstar was rated as one of the pre-race favourites to win stage five that took in 11 Paris-Roubaix cobbled sectors.
But just as he was absent the day earlier when his long-time rival Wout van Aert attacked with 10km to go, Van der Poel struggled to keep pace with the leading group on the fifth stage, and he finished almost four minutes behind winner Simon Clarke.
Speaking to a collection of press afterwards, the 27-year-old sighed: "Instead of better, I was worse. I'm a shadow of myself right now and that's frustrating. I have no idea what causes this. I wish I knew."
The multi-disciplined rider finished fifth in the opening time trial in Copenhagen, but that result was a deception of his actual form, he claimed.
"I didn't feel well then, either," he added. "The two stages after that were easy, so it was not noticeable then. However, I already noticed that if I ride fast I was on the limit. Today I couldn't even move on the cobbles - I knew it would be difficult.
Asked if he would stick the race out in search of his better legs, he replied: "For sure. I hope I will find them, otherwise it's going to be a long Tour. I don't know what causes it."
Van der Poel made his Grand Tour debut last July when he memorably claimed yellow on the second day and kept hold of the jersey for the following six stages before abandoning to focus on the Olympics.
He completed this May's Giro d'Italia, winning one stage and featuring in many breakaways, and he admitted before the Tour got underway that he was unsure if the Giro had made him a better rider or not, saying that he hadn't yet felt any tangible benefits.
Put to him that the Giro may have been the reason behind his lacklustre performances, he said: "This is only my third Grand Tour and the Giro was good, but not excellent.
"The week before the Tour I started to ride better but at altitude in Livigno I didn't feel it, either. I haven't reached the level I want for a while."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
'I just come out at every race swinging': Simon Clarke achieves childhood dream with Tour de France stage win after winter of contract fears
Australian was without a team coming into the season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Who's had to leave the French Grand Tour?
Stage five of the 2022 Tour de France presented the race's first dropouts
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'I just come out at every race swinging': Simon Clarke achieves childhood dream with Tour de France stage win after winter of contract fears
Australian was without a team coming into the season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Who's had to leave the French Grand Tour?
Stage five of the 2022 Tour de France presented the race's first dropouts
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Simon Clarke powers to victory on decisive cobbled Tour de France stage five
Australian beats Taco van der Horn and other breakaway rivals in dramatic sprint finish
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France 2022: Live stream the 109th French Grand Tour
Everything you need to know about catching all of the live action of the 2022 edition of the Tour de France on TV
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'Nervous' peloton ready for 'hectic' day of 'carnage' on the cobbles on Tour de France stage five
While some are hunting the stage win, others are just hoping to stay out of trouble in northern France
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma plan pays off to deliver Wout van Aert 'incredible' Tour de France stage at fourth attempt
After three second places, the Belgian deserved this victory
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022 standings: Who is leading the race after stage five?
Who is on the top step at the 109th edition of the race?
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
'It will make for funny images in the end': Jasper Philipsen able to laugh off ill-informed Tour de France celebration
Belgian sprinter said 'for four or five seconds I honestly thought I won'
By Tom Thewlis • Published