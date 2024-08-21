Pavel Bittner pips Wout van Aert to win bunch sprint on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España

21-year-old takes just third career victory on Grand Tour debut

Pavel Bittner at the Vuelta a España
Tom Davidson
Young Czech rider Pavel Bittner (dsm-firmenich PostNL) took his first WorldTour victory on Wednesday, rounding Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) to win stage five of the Vuelta a España

The 21-year-old, racing his Grand Tour debut, came off the wheel of the Belgian on the flat run-in into Sevilla, and timed his bike throw to win by a tyre's width after a long sprint. His victory was confirmed by a photo-finish, with Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) crossing the line in third. 

