Podium for Smith while Harnden secures top 10 as young Brits shine at Cyclocross World Championships

Another successful day for GB in Fayetteville

Nathan Smith
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

Nathan Smith took bronze and Harriet Harnden secured a top 10 as Great Britain raced another successful day at the 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville.

Smith led from the front as part of a junior men's trio who would stay together and contest the medals between them, the Swiss Jan Christen easily winning the sprint and the Belgian Aaron Dockx edging Smith out to take the silver medal.

The next race was the women's U23 event, and just as Smith was the sole British representative on the start line for the male juniors, Harriet Harnden did the same in the women's U23 division.

The British Women's National Cyclocross champion was trailing the leading group in seventh place after one lap, 12 seconds adrift, and couldn't get back on terms as the Dutch sealed all three podium spots. Harnden finished in 10th, 3-34 behind Puck Pieterse's winning time.

On Saturday, in the U23 men's event, Brit Cameron Mason finished fifth, meaning Great Britain has sealed at least a top 10 in every category of the World Championships so far - having not fielded an athlete in the women's elite race.

As well as Smith's bronze medal, Zoe Bäckstedt won gold in the junior women's category, easily besting her rivals and adding a cyclocross rainbow jersey to the road one she secured in Flanders last year.

Results

UCI Cyclocross World Championships

Men's Junior

1. Jan Christen (Sui), in 43-11
2. Aaron Dockx (Bel), at one second
3. Nathan Smith (GBr) at same time
4. Corentin Lequet (Fra), at 20s
5. Andrew August (USA), at same time
6. Viktor Vandenberghe (Bel), at 33s
7. Wies Nuyens (Bel), at 35s
8. Ian Ackert (Can), at 39s
9. David Haverdings (Ned), at 41s
10. Daniel Weis Nielsen (Den), at 49s

Women's U23

1. Puck Pieterse (Ned), in 46-27
2. Shirn van Anrooij (Ned), at same time
3. Fem van Empel (Ned), at 12s
4. Line Burquier (Fra), at 39s
5. Amandine Fouquenet (Fra), at 1-26
6. Marie Schreiber (Lux), at 1-49
7. Kristyna (Cze), at 2-15
8. Madigan Munro USA), at 2-16
9. Katie Clouse (USA), at 3-03
10. Harriet Harnden (GBr), at 3-34

Men's U23

1. Joran Wyseure (Bel), in 49-21
2. Emiel Verstrynge (Bel), at 13 seconds
3. Thibau Nys (Bel), at 33s
4. Mees Hendrikx (Ned), at same time
5. Cameron Mason (GBr), at same time
6. Ryan Kamp (Ned), at 38s
7. Niels Vandeputte (Bel), at 40s
8. Pim Ronhaar (Ned), at 1-15
9. Gerben Kuypers (Bel), at 1-32
10.  Jente Michels (Bel), at 1-37

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

