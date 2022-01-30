Podium for Smith while Harnden secures top 10 as young Brits shine at Cyclocross World Championships
Another successful day for GB in Fayetteville
Nathan Smith took bronze and Harriet Harnden secured a top 10 as Great Britain raced another successful day at the 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville.
Smith led from the front as part of a junior men's trio who would stay together and contest the medals between them, the Swiss Jan Christen easily winning the sprint and the Belgian Aaron Dockx edging Smith out to take the silver medal.
The next race was the women's U23 event, and just as Smith was the sole British representative on the start line for the male juniors, Harriet Harnden did the same in the women's U23 division.
The British Women's National Cyclocross champion was trailing the leading group in seventh place after one lap, 12 seconds adrift, and couldn't get back on terms as the Dutch sealed all three podium spots. Harnden finished in 10th, 3-34 behind Puck Pieterse's winning time.
>>> 'I think doping might actually be more popular': Mixed reviews as Lance Armstrong gets into the NFT game
On Saturday, in the U23 men's event, Brit Cameron Mason finished fifth, meaning Great Britain has sealed at least a top 10 in every category of the World Championships so far - having not fielded an athlete in the women's elite race.
As well as Smith's bronze medal, Zoe Bäckstedt won gold in the junior women's category, easily besting her rivals and adding a cyclocross rainbow jersey to the road one she secured in Flanders last year.
Results
UCI Cyclocross World Championships
Men's Junior
1. Jan Christen (Sui), in 43-11
2. Aaron Dockx (Bel), at one second
3. Nathan Smith (GBr) at same time
4. Corentin Lequet (Fra), at 20s
5. Andrew August (USA), at same time
6. Viktor Vandenberghe (Bel), at 33s
7. Wies Nuyens (Bel), at 35s
8. Ian Ackert (Can), at 39s
9. David Haverdings (Ned), at 41s
10. Daniel Weis Nielsen (Den), at 49s
Women's U23
1. Puck Pieterse (Ned), in 46-27
2. Shirn van Anrooij (Ned), at same time
3. Fem van Empel (Ned), at 12s
4. Line Burquier (Fra), at 39s
5. Amandine Fouquenet (Fra), at 1-26
6. Marie Schreiber (Lux), at 1-49
7. Kristyna (Cze), at 2-15
8. Madigan Munro USA), at 2-16
9. Katie Clouse (USA), at 3-03
10. Harriet Harnden (GBr), at 3-34
Men's U23
1. Joran Wyseure (Bel), in 49-21
2. Emiel Verstrynge (Bel), at 13 seconds
3. Thibau Nys (Bel), at 33s
4. Mees Hendrikx (Ned), at same time
5. Cameron Mason (GBr), at same time
6. Ryan Kamp (Ned), at 38s
7. Niels Vandeputte (Bel), at 40s
8. Pim Ronhaar (Ned), at 1-15
9. Gerben Kuypers (Bel), at 1-32
10. Jente Michels (Bel), at 1-37
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'Nonconformist' Marc Hirschi 'makes cycling spectacular' and will return to previous levels after injury setbacks
The Swiss rider will start his season later due hip surgery, the injury that has troubled him for three years
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Marianne Vos claims 'unbelievable' eighth cyclocross rainbow jersey after closely fought battle with Lucinda Brand
Vos had to leave it up to the sprint to best her compatriot
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Marianne Vos claims 'unbelievable' eighth cyclocross rainbow jersey after closely fought battle with Lucinda Brand
Vos had to leave it up to the sprint to best her compatriot
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt claims junior Cyclocross World Championship title
The Brit delivers on favourite status in Fayetteville
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Pidcock third while Vos vanquishes Brand in final World Cup round before cyclocross World Championships
Next weekend will see riders compete for the rainbow bands in America
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Mathieu van der Poel delays cyclocross season start again due to knee injury
The cyclocross world champion crashed on a training ride and only returned to training last week
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published
-
Tom Pidcock on Val di Sole snow: 'A good start to get cyclocross towards the Winter Olympics'
The Brit finished third in picturesque scenes in Italy
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Wout van Aert wins snowy cyclocross in Val di Sole, Pidcock third, while Vos crashes in finale of women's race
Fem van Empel narrowly bested Marianne Vos in the women's event
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Zoe Bäckstedt takes first senior cyclocross victory in Essen
The 17-year-old wins by more than a minute in Belgium
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Knee injury delays cyclocross preparation for Mathieu van der Poel, according to report
The cyclocross world champion is currently set to return to racing on December 18
By Tim Bonville-Ginn • Published