Remco Evenepoel in race against time for 2025 season, will miss 'big goals' after training crash

Remco Evenepoel faces a race against time to be fit for the 2025 season, with the Olympic champion only expected to return to the bike in February, and racing in April.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider was was hit by the door of a Belgian post (Bpost) van early on Tuesday morning, which resulted in an extensive list of injuries. He suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand.

Speaking to Belgian media this week, he explained that he will be off the bike for the next two months, such were the extent of his injuries, and that as a result, it will be a tough ask to be ready for the Giro d'Italia, and he will miss "big goals" in the early season.

"The painkillers are doing their job, but I've broken quite a lot. Still, I can't complain, the operation in Herentals went well. We're taking it day by day," Evenepoel told VRT, according to Sporza .

"I wake up from the pain, especially at night. In the morning, I wake up feeling quite knocked out, also from the painkillers. But that's what happens after a serious injury."

"In December I can’t do anything at all, just some movements to keep the joint flexible," he continued. "We will then have a new scan scheduled on January 6 and I will know more.

"I expect a month of intensive work with the physiotherapist and already some training on the rollers. And then I hope to be able to train outside from February 1."

Such a long time off the bike will mean that the 24-year-old is behind his rivals when the season starts, with training camps and altitude riding missed. "Precious time that I will lose," he said.

“Normally a good winter and preparation takes three to four months," he added. "I won’t start until February… Then you only end up in May when you make the calculation. It will therefore be difficult to set goals in the spring.

“I will do my best to make it. With this injury, I will unfortunately have to skip races like the Volta a Catalunya or Paris-Nice. However, those were big goals for me.”

"I don’t panic easily, but I still feel some anxiety at the moment about when I will be back in shape," he said.

"I know I can quickly get back to good form when I start training, but mid-April is still late to be competitive again."

Mid-April would mean that he could return in time for Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a race he has won twice before, but it would be a big ask to be in race-winning condition then. There was no mention of the Tour de France, but that is likely to be his big season goal, especially after this setback.

"I hope to be able to ride all four Ardennes classics," he said. "I would like to celebrate my return there and I hope to be in good shape to score in Liège. Although I realise that it will be a tough road."