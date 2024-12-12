Remco Evenepoel in race against time for 2025 season, will miss 'big goals' after training crash

Belgian suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand after being 'doored' by a Belgian postal vehicle last week

Remco Evenepoel on the attack at the World Championships
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Remco Evenepoel faces a race against time to be fit for the 2025 season, with the Olympic champion only expected to return to the bike in February, and racing in April.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider was was hit by the door of a Belgian post (Bpost) van early on Tuesday morning, which resulted in an extensive list of injuries. He suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand.

