Remco Evenepoel solos to first 2022 victory on Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage one

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider attacks to victory with over 4km to go in Spanish stage race opener

Remco Evenepoel in 2022
Richard Windsor
By
published

Remco Evenepoel got off to a winning start in 2022, taking victory on his season debut at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

The Belgian superstar cruised away from the reduced peloton on the final climb of the 166.7km opening stage of the Spanish race, timing his move perfectly with 4.7km to go to leave rivals in his wake.

Evenpoel then settled into his time trialling rhythm to maintain a gap of over 10 seconds to the lone pursuer, Aleksandr Vlasov of Bora-Hansgrohe. The Russian expectedly was unable to make any headway into the advantage of rampaging Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider, who had topped the final climb solo before staying clear through the final 3km or so to the finish.

Vlasov managed to limit the damage to 16 seconds at the line, and will look to stage three's summit finish, or an error from Evenepoel, to steal the overall from the stage one winner, who has made a habit of winning these short one-week stage races.

More to follow...

Results

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022, stage one: Les Alqueries to Torralba del Pinar (166.7km)

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 4-16-32
2. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 16s
3. Carlos Rodriguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, at 31s

General classification after stage one

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl

