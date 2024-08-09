'Rugby on wheels' - Controversy after Jack Carlin wins bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Sprinter accused of deviating from his lane, but jury decide no wrongdoing

Jack Carlin and Jeffrey Hoogland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

There was controversy after the men's sprint bronze medal ride-off at the Paris Olympics, when the winner, Team GB's Jack Carlin, was accused of coming out of his sprinter's lane and impeding his opponent. 

The Brit, riding on a warning for "irregular movement" in his quarterfinal heat, beat Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland to the final podium place, in a best of three that lasted four races.

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

