'It's on the up' - Olympic silver gives GB hope of return to men's sprint glory days

Promising British trio show future is bright at Paris Olympics

The GB men's sprint trio winning silver at the Paris Olympics
Twenty-year-old Ed Lowe had never been to a championship event before he raced in the men's team sprint at the Paris Olympics, and won a silver medal.

The youngest member of the trio – by five years – he was only brought onto the elite programme within British Cycling 10 months ago. At the time of the last Olympics, he was still racing in the junior ranks, with Paris barely a dream in his mind. 

