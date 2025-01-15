Should Wout van Aert ride for GC at a Grand Tour?

The Belgian superstar's main ambitions in 2025 are finally winning the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

He’s won sprints, time trials, in the high mountains, from breakaways and done everything else in between. Wout van Aert’s array of victories naturally ask the question: could he win a Grand Tour?

A year ago, it was reported that the Visma-Lease a Bike rider would be targeting the general classification at the 2024 Giro d’Italia to test his limits and see how far he could go in three-week racing.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell