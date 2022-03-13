Simon Yates wins final stage eight as Primož Roglič seals Paris-Nice title
The Brit soloed to the finish, staving off the pursuit of Roglič and Wout van Aert
Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the final stage eight of Paris-Nice as Primož Roglič sealed the overall title.
After Yates rode away on the final climb, Roglič was helped by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to limit his losses and make sure the Slovenian secured the yellow jersey.
Yates finished the stage nine seconds ahead of Van Aert and Roglič and finished second overall, 29 seconds in arrears to Roglič.
How it happened
Only 96 riders started the final stage, which took in five categorised climbs in a loop of Nice.
Lotto-Soudal’s Philippe Gilbert was one of the first to hit out in what became a fierce battle to get in the breakaway.
Valetin Madouas, the polka-dot jersey holder, punctured on the first climb, denying him the chance to bolster his points total, as the likes of Ethan Hayter and Bryan Coquard were dropped. Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma set the pace, Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) taking maximum points at the summit, before Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) attacked and was followed by Van Aert and Fabio Felline, soon joined by Connor Swift.
Van Aert won the intermediate sprint before a group of ten riders momentarily formed off the front, Quintana making his way back to the peloton after a mechanical, Pacher taking maximum points again at the top of the next climb.
Quick-Step’s Mauri Vansevenant then crashed on the descent, then the bunch split, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) driving away a group of 20, the likes of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) scrambling to get across.
Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) then required a team-mate’s bike as Rohan Dennis led down the descent of the next climb. Onto the Côte de Peille Ineos looked to challenge Jumbo-Visma, Dennis and Kruijswijk subsequently dropped as Omar Fraile really thinned out the group.
Only Van Aert remained for Roglič, while Ineos had Fraile, Yates and Martinez, the latter of whom launched the first attack. Only Van Aert, Roglič, Quintana and Simon Yates were able to follow.
The quintet made their way up the road, before Martinez suffered a mechanical and dropped back to the chasing group as the leaders got onto the Col d’Èze.
Quintana tried to hit out, but to no avail, the Colombian’s second move nearly dropped Van Aert, before Yates attacked, moving away from the rest and quickly establishing a gap.
Roglič’s advantage in the GC over Yates had soon halved, Van Aert working to limit losses. Quintana dropped from the two Jumbo-Visma men, Yates having opened a gap of half a minute by the summit of the final climb.
On the 15km descent and run into the finish, the gap stabilised, yet Yates was away, and although they lopped 20 seconds off his advantage the Brit crossed the line first to seal the stage win as Roglič took the overall title.
Results
Paris-Nice 2022, stage eight: Nice to Nice (115.6km)
1. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco, in 2-52-59
2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at nine seconds
3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at same time
Final general classification
1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 29-19-15
2. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco, at 29 seconds
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
'It's just fast all day': Ethan Hayter on his first WorldTour stage race
The British time trial champion helped his team leaders at Paris-Nice, but also impressed on the time trial
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Phil Bauhaus wins chaotic sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico as Tadej Pogačar secures overall victory
The Bahrain-Victorious sprinter pipped Israel-Premier Tech's Giacomo Nizzolo on the line for his first victory of the season.
By Pete Trifunovic • Published
-
'It's just fast all day': Ethan Hayter on his first WorldTour stage race
The British time trial champion helped his team leaders at Paris-Nice, but also impressed on the time trial
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Primož Roglič wins stage seven summit finish to solidify Paris-Nice lead
The Slovenian sprinted to victory after a GC battle up the Col de Turini
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Kevin Geniets abandons Paris-Nice after being hit by advertisement board before stage start
The Luxembourg rider was passing through the mixed zone during sign-on
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Hugo Houle is still happy to be at Paris-Nice, despite being last Israel-Premier Tech rider standing
Almost fifty riders have abandoned the French stage race so far, as illness rips through the bunch
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I love snow but not when I'm on my bike': Primož Roglič says ahead of potential inclement weather at Paris-Nice
Jumbo-Visma rider leads Paris-Nice going into decisive Saturday with ascent of the Col de Turini
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mathieu Burgaudeau provides surprise with slim breakaway survival on stage six of Paris-Nice
The Frenchman attacked late and managed to hold off the charging bunch sprint with metres to go
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Roglič keeps Paris-Nice GC well within reach as Ineos Grenadiers and Arkéa-Samsic attempt to apply pressure
Jumbo-Visma remain in control of race despite Wout van Aert losing yellow jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Brandon McNulty wins stage five of Paris-Nice after 38km solo attack from break
Wout van Aert loses race lead to teammate Primož Roglič
By Adam Becket • Published