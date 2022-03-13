Simon Yates wins final stage eight as Primož Roglič seals Paris-Nice title

Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) won the final stage eight of Paris-Nice as Primož Roglič sealed the overall title.

After Yates rode away on the final climb, Roglič was helped by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) to limit his losses and make sure the Slovenian secured the yellow jersey.

Yates finished the stage nine seconds ahead of Van Aert and Roglič and finished second overall, 29 seconds in arrears to Roglič.

How it happened

Only 96 riders started the final stage, which took in five categorised climbs in a loop of Nice.

Lotto-Soudal’s Philippe Gilbert was one of the first to hit out in what became a fierce battle to get in the breakaway.

Valetin Madouas, the polka-dot jersey holder, punctured on the first climb, denying him the chance to bolster his points total, as the likes of Ethan Hayter and Bryan Coquard were dropped. Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma set the pace, Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) taking maximum points at the summit, before Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) attacked and was followed by Van Aert and Fabio Felline, soon joined by Connor Swift.

Van Aert won the intermediate sprint before a group of ten riders momentarily formed off the front, Quintana making his way back to the peloton after a mechanical, Pacher taking maximum points again at the top of the next climb.

Quick-Step’s Mauri Vansevenant then crashed on the descent, then the bunch split, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) driving away a group of 20, the likes of João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) scrambling to get across.

Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) then required a team-mate’s bike as Rohan Dennis led down the descent of the next climb. Onto the Côte de Peille Ineos looked to challenge Jumbo-Visma, Dennis and Kruijswijk subsequently dropped as Omar Fraile really thinned out the group.

Only Van Aert remained for Roglič, while Ineos had Fraile, Yates and Martinez, the latter of whom launched the first attack. Only Van Aert, Roglič, Quintana and Simon Yates were able to follow.

The quintet made their way up the road, before Martinez suffered a mechanical and dropped back to the chasing group as the leaders got onto the Col d’Èze.

Quintana tried to hit out, but to no avail, the Colombian’s second move nearly dropped Van Aert, before Yates attacked, moving away from the rest and quickly establishing a gap.

Roglič’s advantage in the GC over Yates had soon halved, Van Aert working to limit losses. Quintana dropped from the two Jumbo-Visma men, Yates having opened a gap of half a minute by the summit of the final climb.

On the 15km descent and run into the finish, the gap stabilised, yet Yates was away, and although they lopped 20 seconds off his advantage the Brit crossed the line first to seal the stage win as Roglič took the overall title.

Results

Paris-Nice 2022, stage eight: Nice to Nice (115.6km)

1. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco, in 2-52-59

2. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at nine seconds

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at same time

Final general classification

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 29-19-15

2. Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco, at 29 seconds