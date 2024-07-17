Spare a thought for the sprinters: With five stages left, the Tour de France is now an uphill battle for the fast men

It's now a game of survival rather than victory as the Tour heads to its Alpine conclusion

Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay on stage 14 of the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's stage 17 of the Tour de France, and the race is pretty much over for sprinters. That's it, job done. There will almost definitely not be another bunch sprint at the Tour until next July. There is no Paris stage this year to worry about. Feet up then, right?

Well, no. Not really. The Tour has one of its hardest endings in recent memory, with three mountain-top finishes and a hilly time trial to come, with very little relief. The race is also on, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) chasing Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for every second. It will be far from easy.

