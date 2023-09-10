‘They don't understand the bigger picture’ - Tour of Britain race director responds to route critics

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The organiser of the Tour of Britain has hit back at critics who have labelled the eight-day stage race boring, saying they do not understand the difficulties of putting the event together this year.



Throughout the week, many disappointed cycling fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration at the choice of route which has led to the race largely being dominated by Dutch super team Jumbo-Visma.



The Dutch squad has won five of the seven stages so far with sprinter Olav Kooij winning the first four. Current race leader Wout van Aert then surprised the bunch with a late attack on the run in to Felixstowe to take the honours on stage five.



Nevertheless, many have still said that the race could have been better despite the late drama in the coastal town and an explosive stage seven in Gloucestershire.



Speaking to Cycling Weekly at the end of stage seven, race director Mick Bennett voiced his frustration at the lack of understanding behind the online criticism.



“It’s hard to hear,” Bennett said. “I can’t stand it because they don’t understand the bigger picture that we have had to deal with.”



Highlighting the extensive planning work that goes on behind the scenes, Bennett explained that amongst other issues, some local authorities had come on board “very very late” as partners to host stages in certain areas.



He also said that other potential agreements with some fell through due to them needing to prioritise limited funds elsewhere.



“Because the country is in such a difficult financial situation, we're in such a state now that local authorities are being bled of the funds from central and local government,” Bennett explained.



“They don't have the funds to commit to closing the roads and lots of lots of these stages, Suffolk for example, put an amazing amount of resources in and you'd think you're on totally closed roads, but they're still rolling.



“Because the country is in a situation where, you know, local authorities are prioritising spending elsewhere, they're going to say, well, that's our priority and we fully understand that.”

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

“We totally understand and appreciate it,” he added. “So when you then get a local authority that gives you a decision, right at the last minute, yes, we can do this and they sign an agreement and a contract, and they're their key stakeholders to us. You then think, well, hang on, we can't have a stage in Suffolk and then one in Cumbria, because there's a two-hour drive limit regulation for the teams.



“You can't just design the strategy of the race, as you would like it to be given the last-minute signature on the contracts. I was saying to colleagues last night, it would be perfect to have a sprint stage, a climbing stage, a sprint stage, a climbing stage, or two sprint stages and then two climbing stages so you can stop the so-called Twitterati from criticising you on social media.



“I've shut it off now, I just don't respond to it.”



As well as the difficulties with putting the route together, the race was also unable to find a title sponsor for the current edition. Previous naming partner AJ Bell withdrew its support after last year’s event and the race is also taking place without a sponsor for its leader's jersey.

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Another area of the race that has been criticised is the lack of bonus seconds available, which has made the sprint finishes feel routine, and led to the general classification being tight going into the final stage.

Critics have also questioned why the race peloton is smaller than it has been in previous years. Just 96 riders started the race in Altrincham, and Bennett explained that the UK leaving the European Union was largely behind the reduced peloton.



“It's purely and simply Brexit,” he said. “Just to give you an example, it took some teams five hours that rode the World Champs to get their vehicles, technical teams through customs at Dover, and that was only three weeks ago. And they go, 'Hang on. You know what? It's not worth it'. So they didn't, but that's purely and simply down to Brexit.”