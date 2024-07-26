Tom Pidcock criticises 'bland' mountain bike course at Paris Olympics

'When you just gravel over a nice hillside, it's not really mountain bike,' says reigning champion

Tom Pidcock at a MTB event
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock, the reigning cross-country Olympic mountain bike champion, has said the course for his title defence in Paris is "bland" and "just gravel". 

The 24-year-old spent time completing a recon of the course in Élancourt Hill, 25 miles west of Paris, on Wednesday. The site counts the highest point in the Paris region, at 231m, and consists of manmade gravel switchbacks. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

