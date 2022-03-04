Tom Pidcock out of Strade Bianche with stomach virus
The Brit will instead rest up ahead of a busy Classics campaign
Tom Pidcock has been forced to miss Strade Bianche due to a stomach virus he's been suffering from in the week leading up to the Italian one-day race.
The Brit will instead return home to recover ahead of a packed Classics campaign, which will see him compete in most of the biggest races this spring.
"Unfortunately, Tom Pidcock will not start Strade Bianche tomorrow due to a stomach virus he's been suffering with since early this week," his Ineos Grenadiers team said in a statement.
"The medical team have taken the decision it's better he returns home to rest ahead of his next race. Rest up, and see you soon Tom."
>>> Pavel Sivakov fast-tracks nationality switch from Russian to French amid Ukraine invasion
Pidcock's 2022 road season didn't get off to the perfect start as the 22-year-old admitted to making mistakes as Opening Weekend, taking 18th at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and 70th at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.
The Brit should hopefully now go on to ride a nearly full compliment of spring Classics, including Milan - San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallone and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
Jumbo-Visma's Tom Dumoulin has also been forced out of Strade Bianche following a positive Covid test.
Thankfully, the Dutchman isn't experiencing any symptoms but will leave his team one rider short and will start with six on Saturday. Tiesj Benoot will lead the line, his form impressive over Opening Weekend, and featuring a supporting cast including Sepp Kuss and Robert Gesink.
Without Pidcock, Richard Carapaz, Jhonatan Narvaez and Ben Swift will be amongst those lining up for Ineos, while British representation will come in the form of Groupama-FDJ's Lewis Askey, with Thibaut Pinot also competing for the French squad.
The two favourites for the race come in the form of Quick-Step AlphaVinyl's Julian Alaphilippe and UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogačar.
After Pidcock's withdrawal Alaphilippe is the only member of last year's top five competing in the 2022 edition, Wout van Aert and the injured pair of Mathieu van der Poel and Egan Bernal not on this year's start list.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
