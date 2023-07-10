Tom Pidcock targets top five and stage win at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadier rider keen to fight for high GC placing alongside teammate Carlos Rodríguez
After an impressive climbing performance on the Puy de Dôme, Tom Pidcock has set his sights on a top-five placing in the overall standings at the Tour de France, and hopes to win a stage.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider looked assured on Sunday’s ninth stage as he kept pace with his rivals on the final climb - a steeply-pitched volcano. As a result, he rose two places in the GC and now sits in seventh, 47 seconds adrift of Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) in fifth.
“It’s nice to be at the front of the race,” Pidcock told Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews outside his team bus after the stage. “Each day I’m getting stronger and more confident.”
The Brit made his Tour de France debut last year, winning the Queen stage atop Alpe d’Huez with a solo attack. He ended up finishing 16th at the race, and second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the best young rider classification.
“I’ve never really been in the GC, racing the GC before in a Grand Tour, or any stage race for that matter. It’s all new and I’m learning every day,” he said. “I seem to be getting better with each GC day. Long may that continue.”
"If I can try and fight for a top five on GC, then that motivates me," he added.
Alongside his ambitions in the overall standings, the 23-year-old also outlined his hope for an individual victory at the race. “I want to win a stage,” he said. “I want to get my hands in the air. That’s what motivates me, but we’ll see.”
Pidcock is not the only Ineos Grenadiers rider currently in the top 10 at the Tour. 22-year-old Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez entered Monday’s rest day in fourth, having stretched out the gap to Yates by a handful of seconds on the Puy de Dôme.
“I’m happy to be at the front, in the action,” Rodríguez said. “It was an objective of mine to try and do the best possible, and see where I could get. At the moment, it’s all going well, so I’m happy and I hope the second week goes well, too.”
The team’s deputy principal, Rod Ellingworth, has been impressed by the level of the young duo. “I think our guys are doing exactly what was asked of them, which is just to keep that same rhythm, keep that same tempo,” he told Cycling Weekly. “And they’re doing a really good job. They’re exactly on target in that sense.”
Although no GC expectations have been laid out, Ellingworth believes top-five finishes are “doable” for the pair.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t put a placing on it,” he said. “We just talked about consistency through the race, so that’s the main thing. I think it’s doable, isn’t it? I think for both [Pidcock] and Carlos. They’re capable. You see all these lads, as they grow, they always have an off day somewhere, so it’s about trying to minimise having an off day.
“I’m fairly confident that they’ll keep that same level," Ellingworth added.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Factor says new O2 VAM is the "world's fastest climbing bike" and we've ridden it
Revamped climbing bike used by Israel Premier-Tech features new aero tube shapes and we take it for a spin
By Joe Baker • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard looks to the Alps after losing more time to Tadej Pogačar on Puy de Dôme
Defending Tour de France champion lost eight seconds to Slovenian on stage nine of the Tour de France
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard looks to the Alps after losing more time to Tadej Pogačar on Puy de Dôme
Defending Tour de France champion lost eight seconds to Slovenian on stage nine of the Tour de France
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Matteo Jorgenson 'suffers' in Puy de Dôme 'mental battle' as he comes close to Tour de France win
Movistar's American went into the bottom of the mythical climb alone, but ended up finishing fourth
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'A dream come true': Michael Woods on his historic Puy de Dôme Tour de France stage win
Canadian celebrates first ever Tour de France stage win on mythical Puy de Dôme
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Michael Woods triumphs on Puy de Dôme as Tadej Pogačar narrows gap to Tour de France lead
Canadian comes out on top in battle with American Matteo Jorgenson as Jonas Vingegaard shows weakness
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'The race will blow to pieces' - Tadej Pogačar ready for historic Tour de France Puy de Dôme test
The volcanic climb returns to the race for the first time since 1988, and the GC contenders are preparing for an eruption
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘A terrible loss’ - Mark Cavendish’s team reacts after sprinter abandons Tour de France
Astana-Qazaqstan riders sad to lose their leader, who crashed out of his final Tour de France on stage eight
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Fred Wright vows ‘more to come’ at Tour de France after late attack on stage eight
British national champion says first rest day can't come soon enough after scorching stage from Libourne to Limoges
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'Tour of not quite': Wout van Aert 'screws up' Tour de France stage eight
Belgian narrowly misses out on stage victory behind Lidl-Trek’s Mads Pedersen and Jasper Philipsen
By Tom Thewlis • Published