Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift to extend to nine stages in 2025

The fourth edition of the race will begin in Brittany

The peloton at the 2023 Tour de France Femmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

The 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is set to be the longest yet, with the race extending to nine stages, it was announced on Monday.

The fourth edition of one of the biggest women's races of the year will be the longest yet, adding an extra stage on. It was also announced that it will begin in Brittany, a return to France for the Grand Départ.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

