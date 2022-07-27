The tire debate at the Tour de France Femmes gravel stage
Tubeless, tubular, tubed or tire insert: the much-anticipated gravel stage was a mechanics’ conundrum
Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was arguably the most anticipated stage before the Tour heads into the mountains. After four days of racing, the undulated profile with plenty of sharp, steep climbs alone would put a sting in anyone’s legs. But, adding to the difficulty of the stage were technical, narrow roads on old and rough tarmac as well as four gravel sections. Nearly 13 kilometers were held on the white roads of France’s stunning champagne region, making the day a puzzle for the team mechanics.
The gravel sectors made up a relatively small amount of the race — only 13 kilometers in total —but with the risk of punctures, crashes and straight-up bad luck, equipment places a crucial role.
The tires needed to survive the rocky gravel yet the bike needed to remain as light and fast as possible for the steep and stinging uphills. The mechanics’ quests therefore was to find the perfect balance between puncture-resistance, comfort and speed.
From standard tubes or tubulars to tubeless or tire insert set-ups, each team seemed to take their own approach. We roamed the team buses to find out about the various setups and why one might up it.
Tire options in WorldTour cycling today
Tubed:
The old consumer standard: a clincher tire with an inner tube. Many teams have moved away from standard butyl tubes however, and are now using latex or plastic tubes like Tubolito, Pirelli SmarTUBE or Schwalbe Aerothan. These featherweight tubes are said to have a nicer ride feel and btter puncture resistance due to their flexibility.
While set up and flat fixes are easy, the downside of tubes are rapid air loss when punctured, risk of pinch flats and the fact that lighter, faster rolling setups are now available.
Tubeless:
As the name suggest, a tubeless rim and tire allow you to attach the tire to the wheels and trap the air in the tire with the use of a sealant instead of a tube.
A commonplace usage across dirt and road setups now, tubeless is praised for its low rolling resistance, ability to run low tire pressures and seal punctures. The downside is that tubeless can be tricky and messy to set up, they can be heavier than tubular tires, and in rough conditions, the tire could come off the rim when flatted.
Tubeless with inserts:
Rather than trapping just air in the tires, tire inserts add an extra level of security to tubeless system by inserting a solid foam pipe inside the tire. It allows you to ride on longer if you puncture, adding an extra level of security when it comes to puncturing.
Tubular:
Lightweight and fast, in a tubular set up, the tire is glued to the time. Still a favorite among pro (men) riders for its low weight and low rolling resistance, tubulars also allow riders to continue riding on the them if even after suffering a flattering, thereby offering them a chance to ride to the team car or teammate.
Shopping for tires? Check out our Buyer's Guide for the best road tires for the 2022 summer.
Tubes or no tubes? Tire system options at the Tour de France Femmes 'gravel stage'
EF Education - Tibco-SVB - Vittoria Tubulars - 30mm
Any punctures: Yes, several
Wahoo Le Col Continental: Grand Prix 5000 Tubeless - 28mm
Any punctures: Unknown
Movistar: Continental Competition Pro LTD tubulars - 28mm
Any punctures: Yes, most notably GC favorite Annemiek van Vleuten
Trek-Segafredo: Pirelli P Zero tubeless - 28mm
Any punctures: Yes, including GC hopeful Elisa Longo-Borghini
Canyon-SRAM: Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless 30mm
Any punctures: Yes, including GC hopeful Elisa Longo-Borghini
Team DSM: Vittoria 30mm, tubed
Any punctures: Unknown
Human Powered-Health: 30mm Goodyear tires with tire inserts
Any punctures: No
AG Insurance - Nxtg Team: S-Works Turbo 28mm, tubeless
Any punctures: Unknown
St Michel: Michelin Power Competition - 28mm
Any punctures: No
Jumbo-Visma: Victoria Corsa Graphine - 28mm tubeless
Any punctures: Unknown
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.